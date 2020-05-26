RIYADH: Twelve more people have died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia and 1,931 new cases have been discovered, the health ministry said Tuesday.
The new cases have raised the total number to 76,726 and the overall virus-related death toll to 411.
The ministry urged people to respect social distancing, specifically important to protect the elderly and patients.
It said the Kingdom is ahead of a transitional phase preparing to return to normal life.
It reassured people saying that the Saudi health sector is strong and has a long expertise.
Earlier Tuesday, the Kingdom announced that the curfew would be eased and restrictions on peoples’ movement and businesses would be relaxed.
Saudi heath ministry reports 12 new coronavirus deaths
https://arab.news/nawwd
Saudi heath ministry reports 12 new coronavirus deaths
- The new cases have raised the total number to 76,726
- The ministry urged people to respect social distancing
RIYADH: Twelve more people have died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia and 1,931 new cases have been discovered, the health ministry said Tuesday.