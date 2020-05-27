Using the cloud ensures business continuity in crisis

Business leaders dedicate the bulk of their time to strategizing for growth and longevity by equipping their organizations with the data and technology required to get things done smarter and faster. However, as is often the case, one small crisis like a security breach or a natural disaster can significantly compromise your business data and disrupt business continuity. To ensure your organization is capable of weathering such events with minimum interruption, you need to put proper safeguards in place and develop an effective business continuity plan.

Here are six benefits of moving core business lines to the cloud for business continuity purposes and the contingent risks if you have not already migrated.

Faster recovery time

One of the advantages of operating in the cloud is that you can back up your entire server. All the information, systems and applications are grouped into one software block or to a virtual server for easy recovery. This can be managed in minutes compared to older software with questionable restoration times.

Lower setup and recovery costs

Recovery efforts for cloud-based operations are more cost-efficient to implement and execute than traditional backup methods. Traditional backup involves the relatively expensive step of setting up physical servers at a remote location.

No location ties

Choosing the right physical location for a disaster recovery facility is critical because if the facility is affected by the same disaster, important information may be lost forever.

With cloud technology, you can rest assured that your backup facility is located in another part of the world if disaster strikes.

Easier recovery of fixed assets

What about the fixed assets of your business — tangible things like desks, chairs, and equipment? You need to give your insurance provider an accurate record of purchasing costs and depreciation to start your recovery process. What if that data is damaged in the event as well? Safeguarding that information in the cloud can ensure quick recovery.

Coverage as the business grows

Compared to physical systems, cloud backup is virtually limitless. As your organization grows, your cloud solution grows with you without risking the additional data workload. In addition to saving money by only paying for the storage space you need, you also have the option of easily adding extra storage.

Better security against cyberthreats

Operating in the cloud enables you to back up and restore your business-critical files in case they are compromised.

When it comes to physical security of their data and facilities, small and medium-sized businesses can only do so much to prevent breaches.

On the other hand, cloud software vendors can employ stronger physical security measures at their facilities to ensure data safety.

