You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister calls on worshippers to respect safety measures in mosques

Saudi minister calls on worshippers to respect safety measures in mosques

Saudi cleric Hammoud Al-Labban recites the call to prayer at an empty al-Mirabi Mosque in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5tfny

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister calls on worshippers to respect safety measures in mosques

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's minister of Islamic affairs called on Muslims to respect ongoing preventative measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) inside mosques as the Kingdom eases some restrictions.

Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said worshipers should bring their own prayer mats, wear masks and wash their hands prior to coming to the mosque to ensure the safety of other worshippers. 

Al-Asheikh said preventative measures will remain in place to ensure a safe return of worshipers to mosques for Friday prayers from May 31 until June 20, except in Makkah. 

Worshippers must keep two meters apart and leave a row of space empty between each row, he said.

The minister said the elderly and children under 15 should continue to avoid going to the mosque. 

The instructions follow other announcements in the Kingdom relaxing aspects of the lockdown, including reducing curfews and allowing freer movement of people.





 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Pentagon confirms its ‘long-term’ commitment with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces 16 more deaths from COVID-19 as restrictions partially eased

Updated 28 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 16 more deaths from COVID-19 as restrictions partially eased

  • The health ministry announced 3,531 new cases of recovery
  • Saudi Arabia will see a partial ease in coronavirus lockdown restrictions from Thursday
Updated 28 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 16 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 1,644 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
The health ministry urged citizens and residents to abide by measures to prevent the spread of the virus as the Kingdom starts to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions from Thursday.
Of the new cases, 611 were recorded in Riyadh, 360 in Jeddah, 148 in Makkah, 101 in Dammam and 91 in Hufof.
The health ministry also announced 3,531 new cases of recovery, which brings the total number of patients who have recovered in the Kingdom so far to 54,553.
A total of 441 people have died from the coronavirus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Pentagon confirms its ‘long-term’ commitment with Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Diplomatic Quarter: Envoys extend Eid greetings to Saudis

Latest updates

English Premier League to restart on June 17
Arab Fashion Week 2020 will be virtual
Saudi minister calls on worshippers to respect safety measures in mosques
Saudi Arabia announces 16 more deaths from COVID-19 as restrictions partially eased
Kuwait Airways to cut 1,500 jobs due to coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.