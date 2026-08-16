Canadian falcon fetches SR1.3m in auction’s second-highest sale

RIYADH: A Canadian-bred Super White mottled gyrfalcon chick fetched SR1.3 million ($346,600) on Saturday at the sixth International Falcon Breeders Auction in Malham, becoming the event’s highest-priced bird of 2026 and the second-biggest sale in the auction’s history.

Two falcons from the Canadian farm fetched a combined SR1.45 million during the evening. Bidding for the first, a pure gyrfalcon chick, opened at SR40,000 before selling for SR150,000.

Bidding for the second bird, the Super White mottled gyrfalcon, opened at SR200,000 and attracted fierce competition before closing at SR1.3 million to set this year’s top mark.

The auction’s all-time record was set in 2021 during its inaugural edition, when an Ultra White gyrfalcon chick sold for SR1.75 million.

Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the event aims to preserve and promote Saudi Arabia’s falconry heritage while bringing together breeders, buyers, falconers, and enthusiasts from across the Kingdom and around the world.

Falcons are displayed in dedicated pavilions before being offered in live auctions, giving international breeding farms a direct platform to present top-tier birds to local and regional buyers.

The event’s international footprint extends well beyond North America. Among this year's international participants is the Leslie family from Scotland, who turned their longstanding passion for falconry into a commercial breeding operation.

Leslie, representing the family farm, said her connection with falcons began as a personal flying hobby before evolving into a family enterprise. Her husband oversees production and breeding operations, while their daughter assists with daily care, passing the tradition down through generations.

“What initially drew me to falcons was their sheer beauty and the striking variety in their shapes and colors,” Leslie said. She added that buyer preferences vary widely across markets, with some collectors prioritizing lighter plumage while others seek out darker or black falcons, depending on performance and aesthetic traits.

The auction runs through Aug. 25. Proceedings are broadcast live on television and streamed across the Saudi Falcons Club’s social media channels.