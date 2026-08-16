Taif’s transformation from mountain farms to eco-sanctuaries

MAKKAH: The highlands of Taif rank among Saudi Arabia’s most prominent natural tourist destinations, where unique mountain geography and a temperate climate combine to create an ideal environment for growing the finest fruits and seasonal flowers.

The region in recent years has undergone a qualitative shift in the concept of rural tourism. Mountain farms are no longer limited to agricultural production and traditional marketing, but have transformed into integrated tourist facilities that allow visitors to live in the heart of nature, discover local culture, and experience authentic hospitality.

Humaid Al-Sufyani, owner of a leading mountain farm in Taif, told Arab News that agricultural tourism had become a major draw for visitors arriving from across the Kingdom and neighboring Gulf states.

Cultivating year-round retreats

“The mountain farms in Taif are no longer just fields for producing roses and fruits such as pomegranates, apricots, and figs,” Al-Sufyani said. “They have become integrated relaxation destinations that provide visitors with a unique experience, starting from wandering among the agricultural terraces stretching across mountain peaks, to active participation in harvesting operations while contemplating breathtaking nature.”

He explained that agriculture in these areas relied on a mix of traditional and modern irrigation techniques suited to steep mountain terrain. Farmers have developed their facilities to include rural seating areas overlooking cafes, and designated walking trails, offering families a quiet place to relax away from urban noise.

The diversity of crops across different seasons ensures continuous tourist activity in Taif year-round, Al-Sufyani added. While visitors look forward to the rose season in spring, summer fruit-harvesting seasons revitalize the farms, attracting nature lovers who enjoy tasting fresh produce straight from the trees.

Confining these tourism experiences within a natural setting helps to preserve Taif’s rural identity and secures the sustainability of its natural resources for future generations.

Preserving heritage through local enterprise

Abdulhadi Al-Mansouri, an observer of the regional tourism and rural hospitality sector, said the shift toward ecotourism and agritourism directly strengthens the local economy. It generates new investment opportunities for Taif residents while safeguarding the governorate’s agricultural and historic heritage.

The rural hospitality experience reflected the authenticity and rich history of the local community, Al-Mansouri explained, noting that farm owners served traditional dishes and beverages prepared directly from their harvest, adding cultural depth to every visit.

“What distinguishes the mountain farms is their ability to merge authenticity with modernity,” Al-Mansouri said. “Today's visitor enjoys the beauty of the ancient agricultural terraces while simultaneously finding integrated hospitality services that observe the highest standards of quality and comfort.”

Growing demand for rural tourism has encouraged farmers and investors to expand seasonal events and interactive workshops that teach visitors tree care and essential oil distillation methods.

Cooperation between farmers and relevant tourism and agricultural authorities has helped upgrade farm infrastructure to accommodate high visitor numbers throughout the year.

Taif’s mountain farms now stand as a successful model for connecting the agricultural and tourism sectors, Al-Mansouri said, emphasizing that investing in rural hospitality represented a promising future that aligned with national strategies to boost domestic tourism and showcase the Kingdom’s geographic and cultural diversity.