Saudi Civil Defense says danger now passed in Jazan after issuing warning for border region

RIYADH: The Saudi civil defense agency issued an alert on Sunday warning of “potential danger” in the southern Jazan province along the border with Yemen that has been targeted by the Houthi militia recently, before confirming the danger had passed.

“A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in the Jazan Province to alert of a potential danger,” read the initial statement by the agency, with similar alerts usually issued ahead of potential strikes targeting an area.

Shortly afterward, a subsequent alert said “the danger has passed in Jazan Province,” adding that the public should “continue following Civil Defense instructions and avoid gathering and filming.”

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have stepped up attacks targeting sites in the Kingdom in recent weeks.

A years-long truce in Yemen’s civil war between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government appeared to collapse last month.

* With AFP