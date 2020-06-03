Hospital drive-through in Saudi Arabia is sweet medicine for patients

You are here

The drive-thru service will continue so that patients suffering from chronic illnesses will no longer have to come to the hospital, take a number and wait for their turn. (Photo/Mohammed Qenan Al-Ghamdi)
Rawan Radwan

  • Drive-through pharmacies are growing worldwide, and a number of hospitals across KSA have opened centers to serve patients
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: With curfews eased across much of Saudi Arabia, vital services provided by initiatives such as drive-thru pharmacies are helping to ensure social distancing for chronically ill patients.

Drive-thru pharmacy services are growing worldwide, and a number of hospitals across the Kingdom have opened centers and organized staff to serve patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Jeddah launched a drive-thru service on April 5 after a partial lockdown was ordered in the city on March 29 to prevent further spread of the virus.

“The hospital serves many patients across the Western region and, due to the lockdown, they are restricted from picking up their medications unless they’re given a permit allowing them to leave their homes,” said Dr. Abdulmohsin Marghalani, director of the hospital’s pharmaceutical care division.

“By establishing this drive-thru, we can lower the risk of transmission, and provide patients with their medications hassle free and in the safety of their cars.”

More than 9,800 medications have been dispensed to more than 3,200 patients since April 5.

Patients’ waiting times have also fallen dramatically, Marghalani said. The drive-thru pharmacy allows prescriptions to be filled quickly, with patient health and safety a top priority, he added.

“Patients must go through several screening points when entering the hospital, which can uncomfortable and time consuming,” Marghalani said.

Extra care is taken when preparing medications, with staff wearing protective suits. Medications are properly packaged and stored, he said.

Patients who contact the pharmacy call center are provided with options allowing for delivery or pickup. Increasing numbers of patients are choosing the drive-thru service.

“The situation has forced many health institutions to go ahead with emergency plans. This service is also important because you have biologics (medications developed from biological sources) and fridge items that are difficult to package and deliver through service companies,” Marghalani said.

Saudi Arabia has initiated a three-phase plan to return to normal life by June 21, but procedures are subject to continuous evaluation.

According to Marghalani, the service will continue so that patients suffering from chronic illnesses will no longer have to come to the hospital, take a number and wait their turn — a voice message to the call center with their name and file number will suffice.

Amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, the drive-thru service is considering expanding its hours of operation, he added.

Saudi woman’s pioneering efforts to improve mental health in KSA

ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Saudi woman’s pioneering efforts to improve mental health in KSA

  • I’m working on developing more programs that suit the country’s needs with regards to therapists
JEDDAH: A pioneering Saudi psychiatrist has taken on a new challenge in her professional efforts to improve people’s lives.

In 2005, Dr. Haifa Al-Gahtani was the first Saudi woman to specialize in psychiatry through Saudi Aramco’s Physician Development Program. She qualified as a cognitive behavioral therapist three years later.

Now she has become the first Saudi woman to be accredited as a trainer/consultant in cognitive behavioral therapy by the Academy of Cognitive Therapy in Philadelphia. This means that in addition to her role as acting head of the psychiatry department of Arabian Gulf University and running her own clinic at the Renewal and Reward Center in in Safa, Dammam. Al-Gahtani can now help to train and guide a new generation of therapists.

“We have many practitioners of cognitive behavioral therapy in Saudi Arabia, but the number of trainers is quite low,” she said. “My next step is to work on increasing the number of qualified, accredited supervisors.”

While there is an abundance of medical doctors in Saudi Arabia, she added, the number of qualified therapists and mental-health professionals remains comparatively low. Al-Gahtani wants to address this imbalance by improving the quality of training.

“There’s not a set level that you reach and then you stop; there’s always room for improvement,” she said. “I’m working on developing more programs that suit the country’s needs with regards to therapists — specifically a collaborative effort between Arabian Gulf University and the Kingdom to train qualified mental-health professionals in psychotherapy and, particularly, cognitive behavioral therapy.”

Al-Gahtani has helped to train psychologists from the Ministry of Health and at the Renewal and Reward Center, and is also training psychologists as part of the “Mubadara” program, which aims to raise the efficacy of psychological services provided in the Kingdom in the form of practical intensive training.

Yet Al-Gahtani did not initially set out to become a psychiatrist. Although she felt an affinity for the subject at university, she decided to specialize in internal medicine at King Saud University instead. Later, through her scholarship with Aramco, she completed a degree in psychiatry at McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Dr. Haifa Al-Gahtani has become the first Saudi woman to be accredited as a trainer/consultant in cognitive behavioral therapy by the Academy of Cognitive Therapy in Philadelphia.

• While there is an abundance of medical doctors in Saudi Arabia, Al-Gahtani says the number of qualified therapists and mental-health professionals remains comparatively low. She wants to address this imbalance by improving the quality of training.

• She says that her interest in behavioral therapy stems from the fact that it helps patients to help themselves.

“Physicians deal with physical ailments when things go wrong, with pain and rashes, tangible things that are seen and examined,” she said. “Psychiatry is more complex, in terms of what humans are suffering from, something you see the impact of rather than the actual thing.

“As an example, with depression and anxiety, or even worse stages of mental illness, you see the effects in that the individual doesn’t eat or sleep, and they lose interest and contact (with others). They become detached and withdrawn because what they’re experiencing is internal, more in the way they think and feel and interact.”

She said that her interest in behavioral therapy stems from the fact that it helps patients to help themselves. They are encouraged to deal with their issues by changing the outcome of situations that have a detrimental effect on their mental stability, going through different reactions and scenarios until they develop a better coping mechanism.

“Part of behavioral therapy deals with oneself having the ability to make a difference in your own life, if you’re guided and provided an opportunity to do things differently, because the only way to change something you’ve been through is to do something completely different,” Al-Gahtani said.

She added that there is still a social stigma surrounding mental health, which she has come up against at times. It affects not only people suffering from mental health issues but also the professionals who help them.

“What surprised me when I chose to first dedicate my study to this field was hearing things not from my family, but mostly people I worked with, who would say, ‘Why do you want with this crazy major? It’s for crazy people. No one will want to marry you,’ which is nonsense,” she said.

Things have started to change, however, since she first noticed such attitudes during her studies 20 years ago. Many students she taught have gone on to pursue careers in the mental health field and attitudes towards mental illness have changed with the arrival of this younger generation, who she described as “very open.”

“That’s the difference I’m interested in: To change the stigma surrounding mental illness and the profession and specialty,” Al-Gahtani said.

“I urge those who are suffering in silence to seek help. There is nothing to be afraid of.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi women Dr. Haifa Al-Gahtani Saudi psychiatrist

