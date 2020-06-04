You are here

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Jouf province praises efforts to provide housing during virus outbreak

Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
The governor of Jouf on Wednesday praised the concerned authorities for their efforts to help provide housing for the region’s citizens.

Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz spoke as he chaired the 11th session of the executive committee for developmental housing. Among delegates attending the virtual meeting was the undersecretary of Jouf principality, Hussein Al-Sultan.

Prince Faisal lauded the government for its support in assisting with the provision of adequate housing for residents, and he hailed the committee’s continued efforts and achievements in handing over numerous housing units during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The director general of the Ministry of Housing’s branch in Jouf, Fuhaid Al-Shammari, reviewed the committee’s work in providing housing and allocating land for homebuilding. 

Delegates made recommendations to speed up the completion of projects while maintaining the Kingdom’s high-quality construction standards.

Topics: Coronavirus Al-Jouf Jouf

