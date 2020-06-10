WWE’s Charlotte Flair ‘enjoys’ WrestleMania in empty center

You are here

RIYADH: Current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT champion Charlotte Flair says performing during the coronavirus pandemic has been a learning experience for all in the company.

Charlotte, a second-generation WWE superstar and daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair, experienced her first WrestleMania in an empty WWE Performance Center in Florida.

“It made me want to work harder because I love WrestleMania. It’s that one show a year where I have to be at my very best,” Charlotte told Arab News.

She wanted to stand out as a performer in these empty arenas, and said she thought about how when watching fight scenes in a movie, there is no live audience to cheer or boo the performers.

“My main goal at WrestleMania is making the millions at home forget that there isn’t an audience during my match,” she added.

“I feel that I’ve grown so much as a performer in the current situation. To me it hasn’t been a negative,” she said.

“You’re comfortable with the silence. You don’t need instant gratification … Whether it’s quiet or not, I’m controlling the pace,” Charlotte added.

“That’s the key. You have to be comfortable with the silence talking and being OK working the camera.”

For the first time in WrestleMania’s history, the event was taped and held across two nights then aired on April 4-5 this year.

It was originally scheduled to take place solely on April 4 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and to air live, but it was moved due to COVID-19.

The pandemic has caused all live events and large public gatherings to be canceled worldwide, so WWE has adapted to the situation.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the company talent-wise and production-wise to pull off outside-the-box matches that still entertain our viewers and make it something new, fresh and different,” said Charlotte.

She added that once life returns to normal post-COVID-19, she would like to perform in South Africa and Saudi Arabia, as she has not yet visited or performed in those countries.

Charlotte, who has won a record 12 women’s championships, said she wants to have a one-on-one match as the main event at WrestleMania.

Topics: WWE Charlotte Flair

Spain’s most passionate derby gets league going again

Updated 34 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Spain’s most passionate derby gets league going again

  • The Andalusian city of about 700,000 people is evenly divided between Sevilla and Betis fans
Updated 34 min 18 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: It’s the one game that divides an entire city.

It’s the most passionate rivalry in Spanish soccer.

It’s more than a local derby. It’s the “Gran Derbi.”

The match between fierce southern rivals Sevilla and Real Betis will be the one to kick-start the Spanish league this week after a wait of nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s game will be the first in the league since it was suspended on March 12 with 11 rounds remaining. The match will be played without fans at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, the home of Sevilla.

Soccer in Spain will officially resume on Wednesday with the second half of a second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, which was interrupted last year after fans called a player a Nazi.

The Spanish league will be the second top league to return in Europe after the German Bundesliga, which resumed in mid-May. The Premier League and the Italian league will be next in the coming weeks.

While the “clásico” between Barcelona and Real Madrid remains Spain’s biggest match, few rivalries compare to the one spurred by the derby in Seville.

“Seville is the most soccer-crazy city in Spain,” Sevilla president José Castro told The Associated Press ahead of the match that was originally scheduled for March 15. “The ‘clásico’ is more important because of the clubs involved, but there is no match bigger than the Seville derby. It’s a match that involves a lot of tension and a lot of passion, both on and off the field.”

The Andalusian city of about 700,000 people is evenly divided between Sevilla and Betis fans. Both clubs have fanatic and engaged groups of supporters, with nearly 100,000 season ticket holders all together.

“It gets crazy here. Everything stops because of this match,” Betis fan Carlos Malpica said. “This city is about Holy Week and the Seville derby, not a lot more. Couples get into fights here because of this derby.”

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said the derby was “a good choice” to mark the return to competition in Spain.

“There are a lot of derbies, but this is certainly one of the most intense and passionate in the world,” the former Spain and Real Madrid coach told league broadcaster Movistar on Sunday.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas said the high-profile game will properly “honor those who have lost their lives” during the pandemic. Nearly 28,000 people have died in Spain because of the virus.

“The Seville derby is special, it’s unique,” Tebas told COPE radio on Sunday. “It will be the most watched Seville derby in history. Not only in Spain, but in the rest of the world. It will be a worldwide event. The world watches La Liga and all eyes will be on Seville as the competition returns.”

This specific derby will also be unique because there won’t be any fans at the 43,000-capacity Sánchez-Pizjuán. The only other time the game was played without fans was in 2007, when about 30 minutes of a Copa del Rey match between the clubs was played in an empty venue in Getafe as punishment for Betis after fans threw a bottle at Sevilla coach Juande Ramos, prompting the suspension of the game at Benito Villamarín Stadium.

This time the league will be using virtual crowds and pre-recorded noise to try to give spectators a better experience while watching the much-anticipated match at home. Fans will have the option to choose a television feed in which crowds will be digitally superimposed on the stands and the chants from fans — the same used in FIFA video games — will be included in the broadcast.

Despite some restrictions still in place because of the pandemic, authorities expect some fans to gather outside the Sánchez-Pizjuán to watch the match in bars and restaurants, and the clubs’ traditional neighborhoods — Sevilla’s Nervión and Betis’ Heliópolis — are likely to be filled with fans as well.

Topics: La Liga Spain football

