WWE’s Charlotte Flair ‘enjoys’ WrestleMania in empty center

RIYADH: Current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT champion Charlotte Flair says performing during the coronavirus pandemic has been a learning experience for all in the company.

Charlotte, a second-generation WWE superstar and daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair, experienced her first WrestleMania in an empty WWE Performance Center in Florida.

“It made me want to work harder because I love WrestleMania. It’s that one show a year where I have to be at my very best,” Charlotte told Arab News.

She wanted to stand out as a performer in these empty arenas, and said she thought about how when watching fight scenes in a movie, there is no live audience to cheer or boo the performers.

“My main goal at WrestleMania is making the millions at home forget that there isn’t an audience during my match,” she added.

“I feel that I’ve grown so much as a performer in the current situation. To me it hasn’t been a negative,” she said.

“You’re comfortable with the silence. You don’t need instant gratification … Whether it’s quiet or not, I’m controlling the pace,” Charlotte added.

“That’s the key. You have to be comfortable with the silence talking and being OK working the camera.”

For the first time in WrestleMania’s history, the event was taped and held across two nights then aired on April 4-5 this year.

It was originally scheduled to take place solely on April 4 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and to air live, but it was moved due to COVID-19.

The pandemic has caused all live events and large public gatherings to be canceled worldwide, so WWE has adapted to the situation.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the company talent-wise and production-wise to pull off outside-the-box matches that still entertain our viewers and make it something new, fresh and different,” said Charlotte.

She added that once life returns to normal post-COVID-19, she would like to perform in South Africa and Saudi Arabia, as she has not yet visited or performed in those countries.

Charlotte, who has won a record 12 women’s championships, said she wants to have a one-on-one match as the main event at WrestleMania.