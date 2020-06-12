You are here

New coronavirus cases raise fears in Beijing, markets closed

Beijing’s Xinfadi meat wholesale market and Jingshen seafood market, above, were closed on June 12, 2020 for disinfection after it emerged both were visited by two newly identified coronavirus patients. (AFP)
Updated 12 June 2020
AFP

  • Beijing’s Xinfadi meat wholesale market and Jingshen seafood market closed for disinfection
BEIJING: Beijing closed two markets on Friday and delayed the return of primary school students after three fresh coronavirus cases emerged in the capital — the first after two months of no infections in the city.
They raised fears of a resurgence after China had largely brought domestic coronavirus infections under control.
The majority of cases in recent months have been overseas nationals tested as they return home.
But local authorities announced one new case with no recent travel history outside the capital on Thursday, followed by two more on Friday.
The two latest patients are employees of the China Meat Research Center, city officials said at a daily press conference.
One of them had traveled to Qingdao in east China within the past two weeks.
Beijing’s Xinfadi meat wholesale market and Jingshen seafood market were closed Friday for disinfection and environmental sample collection after it emerged both were visited by the patients, local media reported.
Dozens of police officers were deployed to the two markets, which were cordoned off.
The coronavirus is believed to have been passed from an animal to humans at a market that sold wildlife in the central city of Wuhan late last year.
Beijing’s education commission said Friday it had canceled first, second and third-graders’ planned return to school on Monday — affecting some 520,000 students, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The commission said students who had already returned to school would carry on lessons as normal, but with stricter anti-epidemic measures in place.
Beijing students have gradually resumed lessons in waves since late April, after schools had been closed for three months during the coronavirus outbreak.
The city’s last case before the recent spike was reported in mid-April.
In total, there have been 597 infections reported in the city — 174 of which were imported from overseas — and nine local deaths, according to official figures.
The recent announcements stoked fears on social media.
“Beijing will be out of control! Quick, improve the level of epidemic prevention! There may come a second wave!” wrote one user on the Twitter-like Weibo social network.
“I’m living in Fengtai district (where the latest cases live), trembling with fear ... Going to buy more masks. Hope it can be over soon!” said another.
Some called for mass COVID-19 testing in Beijing. China conducted similar testing campaigns on millions of residents in Wuhan.
Large-scale tests turned up 300 asymptomatic carriers in Wuhan as authorities declared the outbreak was essentially over.
To protect the capital, Beijing is redirecting international flights through other cities where passengers are quarantined and tested before being allowed to proceed.

Topics: Coronavirus Beijing China

Northern Irishman to be extradited over Vietnamese truck deaths

Updated 12 June 2020
Reuters

DUBLIN: An Irish court on Friday approved the extradition of Northern Irishman Ronan Hughes to face manslaughter charges in Britain over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last year.
British authorities are also seeking Hughes, 40, on charges of immigration offenses. Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter related to the deaths in March.
The victims, 31 men and boys and eight women whose ages ranged from 15 to 44, were discovered in October in a container at the back of a truck driven by Robinson to an industrial estate in Grays in Essex, about 30 km east of London.
Ireland’s High Court heard that UK authorities allege that Hughes organized the drivers and travel.
Judge Paul Burns found that the alleged offenses occurred in the United Kingdom and it had jurisdiction to prosecute them.
Irish broadcaster RTE reported that Hughes asked to be surrendered to the UK authorities as soon as possible.
Another Northern Irishman, Eamonn Harrison, is appealing against his extradition to Britain in the Irish courts on similar charges.
UK authorities allege that Harrison delivered the trailer in which the people were found to a Belgian port before its onward journey to Britain, an Irish court heard last year.
Neither him nor Hughes have yet to enter a plea in relation to the substance of the allegations as their hearings have only concerned extradition.

Topics: UK Vietnam Ronan Hughes

