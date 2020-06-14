Iran daily coronavirus deaths exceed 100 for first time in 2 months

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday reported over 100 new deaths in a single day from the novel coronavirus for the first time in two months.
In televised remarks, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced 107 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall toll to 8,837.
