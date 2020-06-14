Iran daily coronavirus deaths exceed 100 for first time in 2 months

You are here

Iran reported 107 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall toll to 8,837. (AFP)
Updated 14 June 2020
AFP

  • 107 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall toll to 8,837
Updated 14 June 2020
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday reported over 100 new deaths in a single day from the novel coronavirus for the first time in two months.
In televised remarks, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced 107 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall toll to 8,837.

Eight jailed for life over Egyptian official assassination attempt

Updated 30 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Eight jailed for life over Egyptian official assassination attempt

Updated 30 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The Cairo Criminal Court on Sunday sentenced eight people to life imprisonment over the failed assassination of Alexandria's security director in 2018. 
The court also upheld a January ruling that sentenced to death three other defendants, local media reports said.
Among those sentenced was Yahya Moussa, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and a government ministry spokesman under the group’s brief rule. He was convicted in absentia.
The defendants were accused of attempting to kill Alexandria’s security director Mustafa El-Nemr in March 2018 by remotely detonating a car laden with explosives that targeted his convoy.  
The interior ministry said at the time that El-Nemr survived the attack but two of his guards were killed in the incident, and four others were injured.

It also blamed the Brotherhood, banned in Egypt and designated a terrorist group, for the bombing.

