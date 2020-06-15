You are here

  • Home
  • UN nuclear watchdog meets as Iran row brews

UN nuclear watchdog meets as Iran row brews

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed “serious concern” in a report earlier this month that Iran has been blocking inspections at the sites. (FIle/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gbm4j

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

UN nuclear watchdog meets as Iran row brews

  • The latest row over access comes as a landmark deal between Iran and world powers in 2015 continues to unravel
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog’s governing body will meet on Monday as a row brews over Iran’s refusal to allow access to two sites where historic nuclear activity may have occurred.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed “serious concern” in a report earlier this month that Iran has been blocking inspections at the sites.
The Board of Governors, one of the agency’s policy-making bodies, is expected to discuss the report during its meeting. If they pass a resolution critical of Iran, it would be the first of its kind since 2012.
Even though the two sites are not thought to be key to Iran’s current activities, the agency says it needs to know if past activities going back almost two decades have been properly declared and all materials accounted for.
The report detailed efforts made by the agency’s officials to get access to the locations.
Iran told the agency the report was a source of “deep regret and disappointment” and hinted the queries were based on “fabricated information” from “intelligence services.”
Israel has previously claimed its intelligence services unearthed information on an alleged previous nuclear weapons program in Iran.
Western states have voiced concern over Iran’s denial of access to the sites, with the United States being particularly vocal.
The latest row over access comes as a landmark deal between Iran and world powers in 2015 continues to unravel.
Under the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran committed to curtailing its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief and other benefits.
But the country has slowly abandoned its commitments in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s decision two years ago to renounce the deal and reimpose swingeing sanctions.
Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is now almost eight times the limit fixed in the accord, according to an IAEA assessment published earlier this month.
However, the level of enrichment is still far below what would be needed for a nuclear weapon.
The IAEA says it continues to have access to all the facilities needed to monitor Iran’s current nuclear activity.
The latest tension will further complicate efforts by the deal’s EU signatories — the so-called E3 of France, Germany and Britain — to keep the deal from collapsing.
Trump has called for the E3 to follow his lead and leave the deal.
Last month, the US said it was ending sanctions waivers for nations that remain in the Iran nuclear accord — a move likely to have most impact on Russian firms working on Iran’s nuclear program.
The American move brought condemnation from the E3 and was branded “unlawful” by Tehran.
Iran is also concerned that the US is pushing for an extension to an international arms embargo against Tehran which is set to be progressively eased from October.
Last week Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged other UN Security Council members, especially veto-wielding China and Russia, to stand against the American “conspiracy.”

Topics: UN Iran

Related

Middle-East
Iran’s daily death toll passes 100 in feared ‘second wave’ of virus
Middle-East
Nuclear watchdog: Iran blocking access to two sites

Tunisia’s PM decides against relying on more external debt, will freeze salaries

Updated 15 June 2020
Reuters

Tunisia’s PM decides against relying on more external debt, will freeze salaries

  • Tunisia expects the economy to shrink by up to 4.3% this year, the steepest drop since independence in 1956
Updated 15 June 2020
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Sunday he had decided against the use of more external debt and that all new expenses that arise for the country would be funded only through internal loans.
He said that he will freeze increases in the wages of public employees because of the critical state of public finances which was worsened by the coronavirus crisis.
This move could spark a conflict with the powerful UGTT Union, which is expected to reject the decision, and could lead to protests and strikes.
Tunisia needs an additional 4.5 billion dinars ($1.6 billion) of loans because of the coronavirus crisis, and the government will seek it from the local market, he added.
“External debt reached dangerous levels and now reached 60% of GDP, compared to 30% in 2013 and I decided not to continue in this way,” Fakhfakh said in interview with Attessia TV.
Tunisia expects the economy to shrink by up to 4.3% this year, the steepest drop since independence in 1956.
Tourism revenues fell by about 50% in the first five months of this year compared to the same period in 2019, as western tourists deserted Tunisia’s hotels and resorts.
“Public finances are very critical and we cannot continue with the approach of increasing wages,” Fakhfakh said.
If the situation continues as it is, the government could be forced to reduce wages, he added.
Tunisia is under pressure from the international lenders to freeze public sector wages — the bill for which doubled to more than 17 billion dinars in 2020 from 7.6 billion in 2010 — as part of measures to reduce its budget deficit.
But the UGTT says the monthly average wage of about $250 is one of the lowest in the world, with high inflation rates which reached 6.3 percent in May.

Topics: Tunisia Elyes Fakhfakh

Related

Middle-East
Tunisia lawmakers reject motion on French colonial rule
Middle-East
Tunisians emerge from lockdown into mosques and cafes

Latest updates

‘The Butcher of Casablanca’ will keep you gripped until the end
UN nuclear watchdog meets as Iran row brews
Tunisia’s PM decides against relying on more external debt, will freeze salaries
Filipino journalist critical of Duterte convicted of libel
Nepal draws India’s ire with new outlines of territorial map

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.