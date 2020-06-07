You are here

Nuclear watchdog: Iran blocking access to two sites

The UN nuclear watchdog has expressed serious concern at Iran’s failure to grant it access to two suspect locations for more than four months. (File/AFP)
Nuclear watchdog: Iran blocking access to two sites

  • Iran increasingly in contravention with terms of nuclear deal
  • The country's uranium stockpile nearly eight times higher than the level agreed in 2015 deal
LONDON: The UN nuclear watchdog has expressed serious concern at Iran’s failure to grant it access to two suspect locations for more than four months.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran had blocked inspections at two locations that it believed were active long before the internationally brokered 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program.
According to the report, the agency has questions regarding the possible “use or storage of nuclear material” at the two sites and claims that one of them “may have been used for the processing and conversion of uranium ore including fluorination in 2003.”
In an unreleased report expected to be published mid-June the Vienna-based IAEA expresses “serious concern” that the agency was barred from entering the sites.
The nuclear watchdog also said Tehran had not clarified its response to their questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.
In a separate report, the agency also noted that as of May 20 Iran had a stockpile of 1,571.6 kilograms of low-enriched uranium, nearly eight times the 202.8 kilogram limit agreed as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran has rapidly accumulated uranium in 2020, with their stockpile growing by 550 kilograms since Feb. 19.
The stockpile’s highest level of enrichment now stands at 4.5 percent — breaching the 2015 agreement’s 3.67 percent limit.
In July 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the US, Germany, France, Russia, China and the European Union, which curbed Iran’s nuclear weapons program in return for economic incentives.
Under the deal, Tehran agreed that “under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons.”
Iran also agreed to a monitoring regime that would allow international inspectors to gain access to sites suspected of nuclear weapons-related activities.
The IAEA’s latest findings come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the USA, which withdrew from the deal, with President Trump calling it the “worst deal ever.”

Topics: Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Iran opens trial of former judiciary deputy head

Iran opens trial of former judiciary deputy head

  • Akbar Tabari is said to have “obstructed the execution of justice” against influential senior Iranian officials
  • Iran ranks 146th out of 198 in Transparency International's corruption perception index
TEHRAN: Iran opened the high-profile trial of a former senior judiciary official alongside 21 accused accomplices on Sunday in Tehran, charging them with corruption, money laundering and influence trading.
In a rare move state television broadcast the hearing live, focusing on the accused Akbar Tabari, the former deputy head of administrative affairs at the judiciary.
Tabari “obstructed the execution of justice” against influential senior Iranian officials “by forming a criminal group” within his office which “became a center... for certain accused (individuals) to settle their cases,” his indictment said, according to official judiciary news agency Mizan Online.
Tabari and 21 other defendants were tried by the 5th chamber of Tehran’s criminal court, presided over by judge Hassan Babaie.
The former official worked as the financial director during the mandate of Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, who headed Iran’s judiciary from 1999 to 2009.
Tabari was later promoted to the head of executive affairs and then executive deputy under Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani from 2009 to 2019, according to state news agency IRNA.
In March 2019, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei replaced Larijani with Ebrahim Raisi, a religious conservative, and called on him to work “against corruption.”
According to IRNA, Raisi “dismissed Tabari eight days after taking office,” without specifying a reason.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili confirmed Tabari’s arrest on July 2019, saying that it “proves the seriousness of the judiciary... to fight against corruption, especially if it is within” it.
Former judge Bijan Qasemzadeh is among the co-accused at the trial.
He is best known for ordering the blocking of Telegram, the most popular messaging service in the Islamic republic at the time.
Esmaili announced in June 2019 that three judges were involved in Tabari’s case, one of whom is still in office.
Raisi vowed to make the fight against corruption in the justice system his “first priority” shortly after coming to power, followed by unprecedented trials targeting judges and senior Iranian officials.
Two former members of parliament were recently sentenced to 61 months in prison for manipulating the country’s auto market.
Iran ranks 146th out of 198 countries in the latest corruption perception index published by the Transparency International NGO.

Topics: Iran corruption

