Japan’s exports fall most since 2009 as US demand slumps

Weak global appetite for cars and slowing business spending could drag on Japan’s export-led economy. (AFP file photo)
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

  • Weak global appetite for cars and slowing business spending could drag on Japan’s export-led economy
  • Bank of Japan increases support through lending schemes for struggling businesses to $1 trillion
TOKYO: Japan’s exports fell in May at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis as US-bound car shipments plunged, bolstering expectations for a deeper contraction in the world’s third-largest economy this quarter.
Weak global appetite for cars and slowing business spending could drag on Japan’s export-led economy, as China-bound trade remains weak, dashing hopes mainland demand could offset the weakness seen in other major trading partners.
Official data out on Wednesday showed Japan’s exports fell 28.3 percent in the year to May, the largest slump since September 2009. The result was worse than a 26.1 percent decrease expected in a Reuters poll and extended double-digit declines for a third straight month.
US-bound exports — Japan’s key market — halved to mark the biggest annual drop since March 2009, due to more than 70 percent declines in shipments of cars and car parts. Japan is the world’s second-largest exporter of autos.
“As Europe and America started to re-open, exports may have hit the bottom in May,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
“That said, as new cases of infections have risen in Beijing, it’s hard to expect a steady recovery. If such a situation drags on, it will deal a body blow to small firms, raising the risk of rising bankruptcies and jobless in the latter half of the fiscal year.”
US-bound exports fell to $5.48 billion, the lowest since February 2009, shrinking Japan’s trade surplus with the United States to $93 million, the smallest since records began in January 1979.
The plunge in US-bound exports weighed on Japan’s automaker stocks with Mazda Motor, Hino Motors and Isuzu Motors all losing more than 4 percent.
Globally, automakers are struggling to recover from heavy lockdowns, which pummeled car demand. In Japan, Nissan Motor Co. has announced plans to slash production capacity and its model range by about a fifth to help cut costs, following a slide in sales.
“We were expecting a tough year this year and next for the US market even before the coronavirus hit, but the virus has sped up the decline,” said Koichi Kawaguchi, Tokyo Managing Director at consulting firm Alix Partners. He expects it could take around seven years for sales to recover to 2019 levels.
Exports to China, Japan’s largest trading partner, fell 1.9 percent in the year to May, due to declines in chemical raw materials, cars and chip-making equipment. It followed the prior month’s 4 percent annual decline.
Shipments to Asia, which account for more than half of Japanese exports, declined 12 percent, and exports to the European Union also fell 33.8 percent.
Japan’s economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years in the first quarter and is on course for its deepest postwar slump as the pandemic ravages businesses and consumers.
The Bank of Japan on Tuesday increased its support through lending schemes for struggling businesses to $1 trillion, which follows the government’s $2.2 trillion in fiscal packages to rescue the economy.
While the central bank expects a gradual economic recovery in the second-half, the collapse in trade and bleak sentiment surveys suggest industries are a long way from a sustained comeback.
Analysts warn the current quarter will be especially dire after the coronavirus forced consumers to stay at home and businesses to close their doors.
Highlighting the pain the health crisis has inflicted on corporate morale, manufacturers’ confidence fell to its lowest in 11 years, the Reuters Tankan survey showed on Wednesday.
Reflecting weak domestic demand as well as the collapse in crude oil prices, overall imports fell 26.2 percent in the year to May, the biggest drop since October 2009, the trade data showed.

Saudi fund launches $1bn pandemic stimulus plan to help industry

Updated 17 June 2020
Fahad Alzahrani 

Saudi fund launches $1bn pandemic stimulus plan to help industry

  • The fund will provide loans to finance the purchase of raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical supplies companies for up to six months
Updated 17 June 2020
Fahad Alzahrani 

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) has launched a SR3.7 billion ($1 billion) stimulus plan to support industrial projects affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative aims to support more than 500 industrial projects by deferring and restructuring loan instalments for small, medium and large industrial enterprises.

It will also  provide lines of credit to finance up to three months of operating expenses for qualified small and medium enterprises, and issue loans for medical and pharmaceutical supplies producers, SIDF said on Tuesday.

The package will support 381 small enterprises by delaying or restructuring loan installments worth SR800 million. A further 123 medium-sized enterprises will benefit from SR800 million in financial support while 15 large enterprises will get SR1.3 billion. Some 14 medical sector enterprises with loans that fall due in 2020 will get about SR70 million in support.

SIDF Vice President of Credit and Business Adel Alsuhaimi said that the move aims to offer lines of credit to partly finance up to three months of operating expenses.

The industrial fund will also offer loans to finance the purchase of raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical supplies companies for up to six months.

Governments worldwide are being forced to intervene to shield companies in economically important sectors from financial collapse as the coronavirus pandemic brought production to a standstill.

The SIDF was established in 1974 to provide financial support to the private industrial sector.

