You are here

  • Home
  • Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

1 / 3
Customers wearing face masks shop live seafood at a Carrefour supermarket, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Beijing, China June 17, 2020. (Reuters)
2 / 3
People wearing face masks wait for the delivery of goods they ordered online in a residential area in Xicheng district which is under lockdown after a new COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak near the closed Xinfadi Market in Beijing on June 17, 2020. (AFP)
3 / 3
Medical workers stand on the roadside watching people who had their car number plates recorded in the area of the Xinfadi market where a new COVID-19 coronavirus cluster emerged last week, walk to do swab tests for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Beijing on June 17, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8zh2

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

  • All schools have been ordered to close again and return to online classes
  • Officials have closed 11 markets and disinfected thousands of food and beverage businesses in Beijing
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing’s airports canceled two-thirds of all flights on Wednesday and schools in the Chinese capital were closed again as authorities rushed to contain a new coronavirus outbreak and warned infections may rise.
The city reported 31 new cases while officials urged residents not to leave Beijing, with fears growing about a second wave of infections in China, which had largely brought the contagion under control since its emergence in Wuhan late last year.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been tested so far following the fresh outbreak, which is believed to have started in the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market.
Almost 30 residential compounds in the city are now under lockdown.
“Because the Xinfadi market is the largest marketplace selling daily necessities, with thousands of migrant workers and a large number of visitors, it is hard to control the spread,” said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We may see a rise in confirmed cases in the coming days,” Pang told a regular press briefing.
Beijing has reported 137 infections over the past six days and 95 percent of them were “mild cases,” Pang said.
The city has ramped up its testing capacity and is gathering about 400,000 samples a day, said Zhang Qiang, an official from Beijing’s epidemic prevention task force.
Since June 13, 356,000 samples have been tested. That includes swabs from workers and visitors to different markets in Beijing and communities near to spots where outbreaks have been registered.
A shortage of expensive testing machines has led to delays in processing.
At least 1,255 scheduled flights were canceled Wednesday, state-run People’s Daily reported — nearly 70 percent of all trips to and from Beijing’s main airports.
The outbreak had already forced authorities to announce a travel ban for residents of “medium- or high-risk” areas of the city, while requiring all other residents to take nucleic acid tests in order to leave Beijing.
Several provinces were quarantining travelers from Beijing, where all schools — which had mostly reopened — have been ordered to close again and return to online classes.
Officials have closed 11 markets and disinfected thousands of food and beverage businesses in Beijing after the outbreak was detected.
In addition to the cluster in Beijing, two domestic cases — one in neighboring Hebei province and another in the eastern province of Zhejiang — were reported Wednesday, while there were 11 imported cases.
A local case was also reported in Tianjin, a large city located just outside Beijing to the southeast, state television announced late in the day.
The 22-year-old man, a hotel restaurant worker, reportedly had not left Tianjin in the two weeks before displaying symptoms — fueling speculation about another possible cluster.
Authorities have so far banned group sports, ordered people to wear masks in crowded enclosed spaces, and suspended inter-provincial group tours in response to the outbreak.
Bars in Beijing’s trendy Sanlitun area were ordered to shut down, while shops were seeing lighter foot traffic.
Officials said that since May 30, more than 200,000 people had visited Xinfadi market, which supplies more than 70 percent of Beijing’s fruit and vegetables.
Until the new outbreak, most of China’s recent cases were nationals returning from abroad as COVID-19 spread globally, and the government had all but declared victory against the disease.
China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the virus type found in the Beijing outbreak was a “major epidemic strain” in Europe.

Topics: Coronavirus Beijing China

Related

World
Parts of Beijing locked down due to fresh virus cluster

India coronavirus toll sees record jump of 2,000 dead

Updated 17 June 2020
AFP

India coronavirus toll sees record jump of 2,000 dead

  • Authorities said the sharp increase in fatalities to 11,903 was mainly due to Mumbai and Delhi updating their figures
  • The epidemic has badly hit India’s densely populated major cities
Updated 17 June 2020
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s official coronavirus death toll leapt by more than 2,000 on Wednesday as the hard-hit country struggles to contain a ballooning health crisis that has overwhelmed hospitals.
The news came as Germany urged its nationals in India to consider leaving for their own safety, while France warned its citizens in New Delhi to stay home unless going to an airport to return to Europe.
Authorities said the sharp increase in fatalities to 11,903 was mainly due to Mumbai and Delhi updating their figures.
Death tolls in both cities have been increasing in recent days.
Mumbai blamed unspecified accounting “discrepancies” for the increase of 862 to 3,165 deaths.
Delhi added more than 430 fatalities, taking its total to over 1,800.
Officials said 93 of the Delhi deaths and 55 in Mumbai had been in the previous 24 hours.
The epidemic has badly hit India’s densely populated major cities and Chennai in the south has ordered a new lockdown from Friday because of a surge in cases.
Hospitals in Mumbai have been overwhelmed, while the government has sent specially-adapted railway carriages to Delhi and authorities have taken over hotels and banquet halls to accommodate coronavirus patients.
Late Wednesday, the office of the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said he had tested positive for coronavirus after complaining of a high fever. He had attended a meeting with the national home and health ministers on Sunday.
Germany recommended its citizens in India to “seriously consider whether a temporary return to Germany or another country with an assured health care system makes sense.”
“Case numbers are still rising strongly. This increases considerably the risk of infection,” the foreign ministry said.
People with the coronavirus or other serious medical needs have “no or very little chance of being admitted to hospitals. This increases considerably the health risks of a stay in India,” it added.
The French embassy in Delhi also sent a warning to its nationals saying that hospitals in the city are “more and more saturated.”
It said people should stay home unless there is an emergency “or it is to reach an airport for a flight to Europe.”
Air France and German carrier Lufthansa have organized a number of special flights from Delhi to Europe this month for people trying to leave the country.
India is the fourth worst hit country in the world with more than 354,000 infections, official figures show.
Experts say the real number of cases is likely much higher and have called for greater testing.
The Delhi government alone has warned that it could have 550,000 cases by the end of July.
But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has declared a nationwide lockdown imposed in late March a success and has been steadily lifting restrictions.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

Latest updates

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak
Dubai’s COVID-19 restrictions on over 60s and young children lifted
Yemen coalition welcomes removal from UN child war zone list
Exhibition by Syrian painter in France to open on World Refugee Day
UAE says it deplores interventions of Turkey and Iran in Iraq

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.