You are here

  • Home
  • Lloyd’s of London apologizes for ‘shameful’ role in Atlantic slave trade

Lloyd’s of London apologizes for ‘shameful’ role in Atlantic slave trade

Lloyd’s said it would invest in programs to attract black and minority ethnic talent. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ceb8

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Lloyd’s of London apologizes for ‘shameful’ role in Atlantic slave trade

  • Agrees to fund charities and organizations promoting opportunities for black and ethnic minority groups
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The Lloyd’s of London insurance market has apologized for its role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and has agreed to fund charities and organizations promoting opportunities for black and ethnic minority groups.
“We are sorry for the role played by the Lloyd’s market in the eighteenth and nineteenth Century slave trade — an appalling and shameful period of English history, as well as our own,” Lloyd’s said.
“Recent events have shone a spotlight on the inequality that black people have experienced over many years as a result of systematic and structural racism that has existed in many aspects of society and unleashed difficult conversations that were long overdue.”
Lloyd’s said it would invest in programs to attract black and minority ethnic talent, review its organization’s artefacts to ensure they are not racist and provide financial support to charities and organizations promoting opportunity for black and minority ethnic people.
In the biggest deportation in known history, weapons and gunpowder from Europe were swapped for millions of African slaves who were then shipped across the Atlantic to the Americas. Ships returned to Europe with sugar, cotton and tobacco.
Around 17 million African men, women and children were torn from their homes and shackled into one of the world’s most brutal globalized trades between the 15th and 19th centuries. Many died in merciless conditions.
Those who survived endured a life of subjugation on sugar, tobacco and cotton plantations. Britain abolished the trans-Atlantic slave trade in 1807 although the full abolition of slavery did not follow for another generation.

Topics: Lloyd's of London

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus pandemic will cost global insurers $203 billion: Lloyd’s
Business & Economy
Lloyd’s of London profits quadruple on investment gains

New Zealand tightens gun laws further in response to mass shooting

Updated 14 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

New Zealand tightens gun laws further in response to mass shooting

  • The tougher gun laws will take effect next week
  • New Zealand’s efforts on gun control have gained global praise
Updated 14 min 4 sec ago
Reuters
WELLINGTON: New Zealand tightened its gun laws on Thursday with a registry that it had promised after a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year in the country’s worst peace-time mass shooting.
This is New Zealand’s second set of gun reforms in the wake of the Christchurch massacre by a suspected white supremacist who murdered his victims with semi-automatic weapons.
Australian Brenton Tarrant has pleaded guilty over the attack and will be sentenced later this year.
The tougher gun laws will take effect next week following the passage of a bill through Parliament on Thursday.
The most significant change is the new firearms registry which license holders will be required to update as they buy or sell guns.
“The new law is designed to stop firearms falling into the wrong hands. It spells out for the first time that owning a firearm is a privilege, limited to responsible licensed owners,” Minister of Police Stuart Nash said in a statement.
Other changes include prohibiting high-risk firearms like short semi-automatic rifles, tighter rules for gun dealers, and reduced the length of firearms license from 10 to 5 years for first time license holders and those who had their license revoked or allowed it to expire.
The government had near-unanimous support in parliament last year when it passed a law banning military style semi-automatic firearms within weeks of the March 2019 attack.
The second round of changes passed on Thursday faced some resistance, with gun lobbyists and opposition leaders questioning the need for a gun registry.
New Zealand’s efforts on gun control have gained global praise, especially in the United States, where lawmakers in favor of gun control and activists have struggled to address gun violence.

Latest updates

New Zealand tightens gun laws further in response to mass shooting
Access denied: Female Arab journalists face unique challenges on the ground
Dubai’s Al-Habtoor Group planning major investment in Hungary, other central European countries
Kurdish militant attack kills four in southeast Turkey
Meet multilingual musician Mishal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.