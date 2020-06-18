UN calls for human rights 'investigation mechanism' in Libya

You are here

The site of a reported mass grave in the town of Tarhuna, about 65 kilometres southeast of the capital Tripoli. (AFP/File)
The UN seretary-general's special acting representative to Libya called on Thursday for an "investigative mechanism" to be established for human rights abuses.

Stephanie Williams told the UN's Human Rights Council that the body should establish the mechanism "given the ongoing serious violations occurring every day in the country."

A Human Rights Council mandate to establish an investigative mechanism would be both the simplest and strongest basis for promoting much needed accountability in Libya," she added.

Williams catalogued a litany of abuses in the country which descended into conflict after the toppling of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Mass graves have been discovered in Tarhuna, a town recently captured by forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) from the rival Libyan National Army.

The GNA has asked the UN to help investigate the sites.

"Serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law have continued to be committed with complete and total impunity in Libya," Williams added.

Reuters

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council is considered a proposal to reopen a border crossing from Iraq into Syria for six months to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to help millions of Syrian civilians combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The 15-member council in January allowed a six-year-long cross-border aid operation to continue from two places in Turkey until July 10, but dropped crossing points from Iraq and Jordan due to opposition by Syrian ally Russia and China.
Germany and Belgium gave the council a draft resolution on Wednesday that would extend approval for the Turkish border crossings for one year and reopen the Iraq crossing for six months.
The draft text also gives the council an option to extend the approval for the Iraq crossing for another six months based on an evaluation of the impact of the coronavirus in Syria by UN chief Antonio Guterres later in the year.
In December Russia and China vetoed a draft resolution that would have authorized all three crossing points for one year. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain to pass.
Western diplomats have said the closure of the Iraq crossing cuts off 40 percent of medical aid to northeastern Syria.
"Failure to renew cross-border aid will cause unnecessary suffering and deaths, and COVID-19 could spread like wildfire. Surely Russia can't want that," said Louis Charbonneau, U.N. director for Human Rights Watch.
Last month US Ambassador Kelly Craft pushed the council to reauthorize aid deliveries from Iraq. However, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said: "Do not waste your time on efforts to reopen the closed cross-border points."
A crackdown by Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war, with Moscow backing Assad and Washington supporting the opposition. Millions of people have fled Syria and millions are internally displaced. 

