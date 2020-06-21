You are here

  MWL stands with Egypt to protect its borders, preserve security

MWL stands with Egypt to protect its borders, preserve security

The Muslim World League (MWL) said Sunday that member countries stand by Egypt in protecting its borders and preserving its security. (Egyptian Presidency)
  • El-Sisi on Saturday said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighboring Libya
  • He ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary
RIYADH: The Muslim World League (MWL) said Sunday that member countries stand by Egypt in protecting its borders and preserving its security. 
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighboring Libya and ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary.
“Any direct intervention from the Egyptian state has now acquired international legitimacy,” El-Sisi said after inspecting military units at an air base near the border with Libya.
He said Egypt had the right to defend itself after receiving “direct threats” from “terrorist militias and mercenaries” supported by foreign countries. 
The secretary-general of the MWL Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa also called on the international community to take steps to implement the Cairo declaration regarding Libya.
The Cairo declaration is an initiative for Libya proposing an elected leadership council and a cease-fire. It was announced by El-Sisi on June 6.
The MWL said the declaration aims to find a political solution to the crisis in the country, protect its sovereignty and put and end to illegal foreign interventions.

TEHRAN: Iranian health authorities reported over 100 new deaths from the novel coronavirus Sunday for the third day running, stressing that the outbreak had not yet peaked in the hard-hit country.
Iran reported its first coronavirus cases on February 19 and has since struggled to contain the outbreak, the deadliest in the Middle East.
The Islamic republic recorded its lowest single-day death toll in early May, before seeing a new rise in cases in recent weeks.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the 116 deaths reported Sunday had brought the country’s overall COVID-19 toll to 9,623.
Health Minister Said Namaki however denied that the country was facing a second wave of the respiratory illness and said “the peak of the disease has not passed.”
“Even in provinces where we think the first coronavirus wave is behind us, we have not yet fully experienced the first wave,” he was quoted as saying by semi-official news agency ISNA.
Iranian authorities have not imposed a mandatory lockdown on the population but closed schools, canceled public events and banned movement between the country’s 31 provinces in March, before gradually easing restrictions starting in April.
According to Lari, four provinces — Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Kermanshah and East Azerbaijan — were currently “red,” the highest level on the country’s color-coded risk scale.
She added that 2,368 new infections had been confirmed, bringing to 204,952 the total number of cases in the country.
There has been skepticism at home and abroad about Iran’s official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.

