MWL stands with Egypt to protect its borders, preserve security

RIYADH: The Muslim World League (MWL) said Sunday that member countries stand by Egypt in protecting its borders and preserving its security.
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighboring Libya and ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary.
“Any direct intervention from the Egyptian state has now acquired international legitimacy,” El-Sisi said after inspecting military units at an air base near the border with Libya.
He said Egypt had the right to defend itself after receiving “direct threats” from “terrorist militias and mercenaries” supported by foreign countries.
The secretary-general of the MWL Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa also called on the international community to take steps to implement the Cairo declaration regarding Libya.
The Cairo declaration is an initiative for Libya proposing an elected leadership council and a cease-fire. It was announced by El-Sisi on June 6.
The MWL said the declaration aims to find a political solution to the crisis in the country, protect its sovereignty and put and end to illegal foreign interventions.
