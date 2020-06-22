You are here

  • Home
  • Germany climbing out of economic slump: Central bank

Germany climbing out of economic slump: Central bank

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier attends a recent sitting of the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament, in Berlin. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9zk4g

Updated 22 June 2020
AFP
AP

Germany climbing out of economic slump: Central bank

  • Weidmann voices support for unprecedented economic rescue and stimulus packages to shield German companies and jobs
Updated 22 June 2020
AFP AP

BERLIN: Germany has turned the corner on the worst of an economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and is now on the path to recovery, the central bank chief of Europe’s biggest economy said.

“We experienced in the last months the deepest economic slump in Germany’s (post-war) history,” Jens Weidmann told Sunday’s edition of the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“The good news is: The trough should be behind us by now, and things are looking up again. But the deep slump is being followed only by a comparatively gradual recovery.”

Weidmann, who has never minced his words against expansionary policies ramped through in the past by the European Central Bank, on Sunday also voiced support for the unprecedented economic rescue and stimulus packages unleashed by Berlin to shield German companies and jobs.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government had stunned observers in March when it unveiled a rescue package worth €1.1 trillion, smashing through a long-held no new debt dogma to fund the measures.

Earlier this month, it said it would plow another 130 billion euros into various schemes, including a cut in VAT, to stimulate the economy.

Reacting to comments that Germany, once known as a “frugal” nation, was now dramatically loosening its purse strings, Weidmann said: “The image of the Swabish housewife is often wrongly portrayed.

“She is not saving for the sake of saving, but so that there is money that can be spent sensibly and in case there are difficult times. And that is precisely the case here.”

Like nations across Europe, Germany shut schools, shops and sent workers home from mid-March to halt transmission of the coronavirus.

The impact of the health crisis has pushed the economy into a deep recession believed to be the worst since the Second World War.

After the rate of new infections dropped sharply, Europe’s biggest economy began easing restrictions in early May although social distancing rules are still in place and huge events banned.

Nevertheless, the improved health situation and the huge government support have helped lift sentiment, with a closely watched survey showing confidence among investors surging to its highest level since before the financial crisis.

Spain, meanwhile, reopened its borders to European tourists in a bid to kick-start its economy while Brazil and South Africa struggled with rising coronavirus infections. 

Spain on Sunday ended a national state of emergency after three months of lockdown, allowing its 47 million residents to freely travel around the country for the first time since March 14. 

Spain also dropped a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Britain and countries in Europe’s visa-free Schengen travel zone to boost its vital tourism sector. But there was only a trickle of travelers at Madrid’s airport, which on a normal June day would be bustling.

“This freedom that we now have, not having to justify our journey to see our family and friends, this was something that we were really looking forward to,” 23-year-old Pedro Delgado said on arrival from Spain’s Canary Islands.

Virus cases were rising, however, in Brazil, South Africa, the US and other countries, especially in Latin America.

In Europe, one meatpacking plant in northwest Germany alone has 1,029 cases, so the regional government issued a quarantine for all 6,500 workers, managers and family members at the Toennies meat processing facility in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will announce next week whether Britain will ease social distancing rules for people to remain 2 meters apart. 

Business groups are lobbying for that to be cut to 1 meter to make it easier to reopen pubs, restaurants and schools, but that could also lead to more infections.

Britain has Europe’s highest virus death toll — and the world’s third-highest — at more than 42,500 dead.

Topics: Germany German economy Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
German economy stagnating despite signs of industrial rebound
Business & Economy
German economy might continue to shrink, says Bundesbank

Women bear the brunt of virus fallout

Updated 22 June 2020
AFP

Women bear the brunt of virus fallout

  • The nature of the outbreak means women are more likely than men to lose
Updated 22 June 2020
AFP

LONDON: The reverberating economic shock of the coronavirus crisis has delivered a massive setback for women because so many work in the badly exposed services sector, experts say.

The nature of the outbreak means women are more likely than men to lose or quit their jobs in vulnerable low-paying workplaces like conference venues, hairdressing salons, hotels and restaurants, which faced extensive shutdowns.

School closures during lockdown have exacerbated the situation because more women than men tend to care for and teach their children, even while working from home.

The services sector, covering areas like hospitality and leisure, has been ravaged by lockdowns imposed by governments across the world trying to halt the spread of the disease.

“In the UK and the US, women are more likely to lose their jobs because they are more likely to work in services,” said Cambridge University economics lecturer Christopher Rauh.

“When you lose your job you are not just losing income now — but also later on,” he said.

As lockdowns ease and infection rates and deaths fall, the services sector is often the last to reopen because it tends to rely on large numbers of people in close contact.

In Britain, stay-at-home measures began to be relaxed earlier this month but restaurants are expected to reopen only from July 4.

The phased reopening in England started with outdoor markets and car showrooms, and some younger children also returned to school.

However, not all primary school children will return before the lengthy summer break that starts in mid-July and runs until the start of September.

Within family units, mothers have been 1.5 times more likely than fathers to lose or quit their jobs since the crisis began, according to think-tank the Institute of Fiscal Studies.

Women are also more likely than men to have been furloughed, or temporarily paid by the UK government’s jobs retention scheme, it added.

Mothers traditionally assume a larger share of unpaid housework on top of their paid work.

Sarah, who works in London’s film industry, stays up every day until 1:00 a.m. to meet deadlines, long after her son and daughter have gone to bed.

“I did not dare ask my bosses for a special work arrangement — I did not want them to think I can’t manage,” she said.

Single parents face even greater demands with one fewer pair of hands.

“At the start of lockdown it was atrocious,” said a single mum working in the pharmaceutical sector in Paris who declined to give her name.

“I couldn’t organize myself properly, juggling video conferences, distance learning, cooking meals and doing housework ... and wondering what time to stop work in the evening,” she said.

She described her working day as a “marathon” that left her exhausted.

“Among my single parent friends, it has been the mother who has taken care of children during lockdown. It feels like we are turning back the clock to 50 years ago,” she said.

The Financial Times also wondered whether the COVID-19 health emergency has set women back decades.

“Is the coronavirus crisis taking women back to the 1950s?” the daily business newspaper asked in a comment piece this month, citing unfair demands placed on female workers.

In contrast with the current health emergency, men were at the sharp end when the notorious 2008 global financial crisis sparked the previous global recession.

That badly hurt production sectors such as construction and manufacturing.

“During the 2008 recession ... men were the first to be hit,” said C. Nicole Mason, head of the US-based Institute for Women’s Policy Research think tank.

“This time around, because women are over-represented in the service sector, they will experience disproportionately higher unemployment and job loss compared to men.”

Topics: Coronaviirus London

Related

Business & Economy
What shape will global recovery from coronavirus crisis take?
Special
Middle-East
How Middle East’s coronavirus crisis threatens the environment too

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia chairs UN counter-terrorism meeting
Saudi Arabia records 37 new deaths as life returns to normal under coronavirus
What We Are Reading Today: A Constructed Peace
Dhaka opts for two wheels instead of four
Germany climbing out of economic slump: Central bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.