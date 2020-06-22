Louvre Abu Dhabi to reopen June 24 as coronavirus restrictions ease

DUBAI: The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, which closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set for reopening on June 24, state-run WAM reported on Sunday.

The museum’s director Manuel Rabate said health and safety measures will be followed as they start welcoming visitors on Wednesday.

New measures have been put in place including thermal scanning, new opening hours, and limited capacity.

“We look forward to giving our museum back to the community and resuming our physical role as a space for sharing our many stories of cultural connections,” Rabate said.

“As we prepare to reopen, we are furthering our commitment to being a mindful museum - a concept that has always been a part of our DNA and is now more urgent than ever before,” he added.

Tickets can now be purchased on the museum’s official website.