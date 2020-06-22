You are here

  • Home
  • Louvre Abu Dhabi to reopen June 24 as coronavirus restrictions ease

Louvre Abu Dhabi to reopen June 24 as coronavirus restrictions ease

New measures have been put in place including thermal scanning, new opening hours, and limited capacity. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/93b2r

Updated 22 June 2020
Arab News

Louvre Abu Dhabi to reopen June 24 as coronavirus restrictions ease

Updated 22 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, which closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set for reopening on June 24, state-run WAM reported on Sunday.

The museum’s director Manuel Rabate said health and safety measures will be followed as they start welcoming visitors on Wednesday.

New measures have been put in place including thermal scanning, new opening hours, and limited capacity.

“We look forward to giving our museum back to the community and resuming our physical role as a space for sharing our many stories of cultural connections,” Rabate said.

“As we prepare to reopen, we are furthering our commitment to being a mindful museum - a concept that has always been a part of our DNA and is now more urgent than ever before,” he added.

Tickets can now be purchased on the museum’s official website.

Topics: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid makes falafel on Food Network debut

Updated 22 June 2020
ARAB NEWS 

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid makes falafel on Food Network debut

Updated 22 June 2020
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid’s hotly anticipated debut on the Food Network aired this week.

The 25-year-old celebrity shot the episode of “Beat Bobby Flay” - her self-proclaimed favorite show - last October. Last week she revealed to her 54.7 million Instagram followers the teaser for her appearance on the competition, which saw her team up with chef Anne Burrell to out-cook Iron Chef Bobby Flay.

During the episode, the mom-to-be helped the US cook to prepare a falafel dish. But it was not the catwalk star’s first time cooking it, she said.

“I used to go to this restaurant and form falafels in the back with my dad,” Hadid, who is expecting her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, told Flay as they rolled the dough, adding that she loved her falafels to have a “really crispy outside.”

Hadid’s love for food and cooking is no secret. She documents her kitchen skills on her social media and has a separate highlights section of Instagram Stories called “From My Kitchen” that is dedicated to showcasing the delectable treats she cooks up, from banana muffins to pesto pasta.

Earlier this year, Hadid spoke about her favorite Middle Eastern meals on Twitter.

One of her millions of followers asked her in February what her favorite Palestinian dish is, to which she replied: “Kibbeh w labneh and tabbouleh or just simple eggs and zaatar breakfast.” 

It is likely that her father Mohamed instilled in her and her siblings, Anwar and Bella, a love for their Palestinian roots. Hadid came to the US as a refugee before he became a billionaire real estate developer.

During a 2019 interview at the Arab Conference at Harvard, the Nazareth-born businessman said: “One of my dreams is to have my kids carry the name Palestine with them everywhere they go, because it seems like we are losing that name as we go on. We want to make sure my family always carries that on.”

Topics: Gigi Hadid Food Network

Latest updates

Arab News to launch French edition, appoints Paris Chief Correspondent
Yemen government, southern separatists agree on ceasefire - Saudi ambassador to Yemen
Italy, Germany, US seek Libya cease-fire after Egypt threat
UK knife attack suspect was known to security services: reports
Rating all the Premier League returns after Project Restart

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.