  Militant bloodshed brings Burkina Faso to its knees

Militant bloodshed brings Burkina Faso to its knees

French Army soldiers patrols the village Gorom Gorom in Armored Personnel Carriers during the Barkhane operation in northern Burkina Faso. (AFP / MICHELE CATTANI)
Updated 25 sec ago

  • Government security forces became overwhelmed as jihadist attacks mounted from 2015,
OUAGADOUGOU: Little more than five years ago, Burkina Faso was on the up, priding itself as a favored tourist destination for well-heeled Europeans.
Today, the country seems to be visibly sinking, battered by a militant revolt that has swept in from neighboring Mali, rolled into Niger and cast a shadow on the countries to the south.
More than 1,650 civilians and soldiers have died since 2015, according to a local monitoring group, the Observatory for Democracy and Human Rights (ODDH) — a figure that some say is probably just a fraction of the real tally.
Nearly a million people have fled their homes and nowhere in the country rates as safe, under travel recommendations issued by Western governments.
The country, one of the poorest in the world, is scarred by stories of tragedy.
“My wife was killed in an attack in Arbinda in December, leaving a two-year-old baby,” said Aly Sidibe, a 42-year-old former herder displaced in the northern city of Kaya.
“The child is in Ouagadougou. He is being taken care of by social services.”
Sidibe said he had lost his entire herd.
“I had more than 50 cattle. I don’t even have a sheep anymore,” he said.

"Liberating axes"
Burkina Faso lies in the heart of the Sahel, whose leaders have joined a French-backed effort to roll back jihadism in the vast semi-desert region.
President Emmanuel Macron will join his five allies in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott on Tuesday to debate the state of the campaign.
Burkinabe General Moise Miningou, speaking to AFP, hit out at perceptions that the armed forces were failing.
“People who talk like that do not know the real situation,” he said, pointing to a strategy of “liberating axes (and) securing populations.”
“(...) The battle is hard but we will shortly get results,” he said, noting that the country would have five operational combat helicopters by the end of the year.
Security sources say the armed forces have been a casualty of Burkina’s political turmoil.
For several years, Burkina Faso seemed immune to militant attacks — the result, according to some analysts, of a secret deal between the then president, Blaise Compaore, and militant groups.
After Compaore was ousted in 2014, the armed forces were essentially muzzled, deprived of funding, equipment and training, according to the sources.
The transitional government that took over and the government of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who took power in 2015, were afraid of coups.
“We had an army without weapons, an army without ammunition and not trained at all,” said one source.
As the miitant attacks mounted from 2015, the security forces became overwhelmed, said Mahamoudou Savadogo, a Burkinabe researcher specializing in armed Islamism.
“The army was never equipped, and there was never an appropriate strategy,” Savadogo said.
As a result the armed forces went from defeat to defeat, sometimes masking shortcomings with announcements of spectacular victories.
In the long term, the territory over which the state exercises its authority is shrinking and the army, police, teachers and administration are absent from whole swathes of the country.
Some say Kabore has done little to quell the relentless militant attacks.
“He’s a kind of lazy king who holds more and more audiences and listens in his chair without making any decisions,” a diplomatic source in Abidjan said.

Inter-communal violence
Savadogo said the void left by the state has been filled by inter-communal violence.
He pointed to the clashes between the Mossi and Fulani — an ethnic herder group, also called Peuls, who are accused by other communities of complicity with the militants — as the example of a vicious circle.
“The Mossi abuses in retaliation for the actions of armed terrorist groups have practically pushed young Fulani to join jihadism. They really have no other choice if they want to survive, but also to take revenge,” he said.
Exacerbating inter-communal tensions is a recurrent strategy of militant groups throughout the Sahel, according to a French security source.
These groups also seek to appeal to the aspirations of populations abandoned by the state. They have threatened holders of hunting concessions and mining sites, often granted by corrupt state officials, and then offer the hunting and gold-panning areas to locals in the north and east.
Drissa Traore, a teacher and political analyst, said Kabore’s lavish promises on security are unlikely to impress the public, many of whom are likely to see it as a campaign pitch ahead of presidential elections due in November.
“Their worries are elsewhere. Water, gas, food, everything is lacking... Even when these products are available, the prices are tripled or quadrupled,” Traore added.
The security crisis may deprive entire areas of the country from taking part in the vote, which could lead to a skewed or disputed result.
“Despite a disastrous record, the ruling party will win, because the opposition has no leader. We run the risk of even more tension,” predicted Savadogo. “We’re going to sink even further.”

Experts urge Malaysia to fix labor rights

A vendor waits by her stall selling local products at the Pasar Besar Kedai Payang central market in Kuala Terengganu, in the eastern Malaysian state of Terengganu, on June 26, 2020, as sectors of the economy are being reopened following restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 27 June 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

Experts urge Malaysia to fix labor rights

  • The Malaysian Statistics Department forecasts that at least 1 million Malaysians will be out of work by year-end
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Experts and labor rights advocates are urging the Malaysian government to address labor issues in the country following the decision by the authorities to put a stop to the recruitment of foreign workers.

“We will not allow foreign workers until year-end. They (foreigners) can come as tourists, if they are allowed,” said Malaysian Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan earlier this week in a report from state media Bernama.

The decision was taken amid the high unemployment rate and looming economic recession due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government hopes that the move will give priority to locals to take up vacancies.

The Malaysian Statistics Department forecasts that at least 1 million Malaysians will be out of work by year-end.

“We try to reduce foreign workers in the workforce besides giving priority to locals to secure jobs,” said Saravanan, adding that the government would evaluate the effectiveness of its policy by the end of the year.

As an emerging economy, Malaysia has a high dependency on low-skilled workers. According to the International Labour Organization, about one third of foreign workers are employed in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and construction.

There are about 1.8 million foreign workers in Malaysia, but the number may be higher due to the employment of illegal immigrants and refugees.

Most of the foreign workers come from poorer countries in South Asia and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asia Nations), with the highest numbers from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and India.

Despite the call by the government for Malaysians to take over jobs from foreign workers, experts and labor rights groups warned that the government must address problems in the labor market, especially jobs that have been traditionally deemed as “dirty, dangerous and difficult.”

“We must not fall into the jobs for “Malaysians First” rhetoric as it may backfire later,” said Adrian Pereira, executive director of the North South Initiative, adding that the authorities must thoroughly study labor market needs and the availability of human resources, be they locals or migrants.

He told Arab News that the government must address serious labor and human rights abuses against migrant workers in Malaysia. “Forced labor has been normalized in Malaysian industries. It will not be fair to ask Malaysians to fill in those kinds of jobs,” he said.

Andy Hall, a migrant worker specialist, told Arab News that the government decision to get more locals to replace foreign workers might not be as realistic.

The global surge in demand for rubber gloves created by the COVID-19 crisis has expanded the need for cheap labor as production ramps up. Malaysia is the top supplier to the global rubber gloves market.

“It is normal across the world they say this. They would promote local employment and/or allow existing foreign workers who are irregular or unemployed to change jobs,” Hall said. “Will local Malaysians workers do the work, either at low pay and hard work or will employer/government subsidies pay more?”

However, Malaysian Trades Union Congress Secretary-General J. Solomon is optimistic and welcomed the government’s move but urged it to push for a better deal for blue-collar Malaysians.

“This is a positive move to check Malaysia’s overdependency on migrant workers and hopefully bring about a comprehensive review of the low salaries that would encourage Malaysians to take up the jobs,” he said.

Solomon told Arab News that automation must be made a top priority, as it would stop the vicious cycle of employers hiring legal and illegal migrants on low wages.

 

 

Topics: Malaysia

