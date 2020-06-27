You are here

Saudi council launches first package of medical protocols

  • The second package would be completed during the third quarter of 2020 and would cover 25 percent of diseases
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Insurance Council has launched its first package of medical protocols with 35 percent planned coverage of chronic diseases.
The package is the outcome of a cooperation agreement between the council and the Saudi Society of Family and Community Medicine (SSFCM).
The launch took place on the sidelines of the signing of an annex to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two bodies.
Under the terms of the MoU, the council is nominated as the first official sponsor of the SSFCM’s scientific activities that help to build the competencies required to transfer the health system to providing health care services of value.
The MoU was signed remotely by the secretary-general of the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance, Dr. Shabab bin Saad Al-Ghamdi, and the head of the SSFCM’s eastern region bureau Dr. Hadi Al-Anzi.
Dr. Al-Ghamdi said that the second package would be completed during the third quarter of 2020 and would cover 25 percent of diseases. 

 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has issued health precautions to allow the gradual return of workers a week after the lifting of the nationwide pandemic lockdown.
As part of steps to return to work life, the Ministry of Health shared warnings and instructions to ensure a healthy return to office life.
Preventive guidelines for office and administrative business personnel include a requirement that employees in the high-risk category work remotely from home.
Protocols include the use of separate entry and exit gates for employees, and the wearing of face masks in office public areas.
Companies and workers are required to clean and disinfect all essential areas and equipment, while the use of paper or personal cups for drinks is recommended. Personal items, such as pens, paper and stationery, should not be shared.
Workers are also required to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or disinfect with an alcohol-based sanitizer for 20 seconds repeatedly during the day.
The ministry recommends that office space be organized to ensure safe physical distance between employees and suggests using partitions where possible.

Technology should be utilized for meetings, and if physical attendance is needed, social distancing between people of 1.5 m to 2 m should be maintained.
Companies have been asked to place signs at entrances and in public areas outlining preventive protocols for employees.
Meanwhile, the ministry announced that 3,927 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, taking the total number of people in Saudi Arabia who have contracted the disease to 178,504.
There are currently 54,865 active cases, with 2,283 in critical condition.
A total of 1,656 new recovered cases takes the number of recoveries to 122,128, while 37 new deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 1,511.
A total of 44,275 polymerase chain reaction tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the number of tests conducted so far to 1,562,504.

