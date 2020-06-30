You are here

Rami Malek stars in star-studded Cartier campaign

The campaign celebrate the re-launch of the French brand’s iconic Pasha watch. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Rami Malek stars in star-studded Cartier campaign

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek has been selected to star in Cartier’s new star-studded campaign to celebrate the re-launch of the French brand’s iconic Pasha watch. 

The Oscar winner stars alongside “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams, Australian singer Troye Sivan, American singer Willow Smith and Chinese rapper Jackson Wang.

Cartier shared a snippet of the campaign video on Instagram, writing “'Cartier relaunches its signature watch from the 1980s, made for those who view the world in a broader way. #PashadeCartier coming in September (sic).'”

Pasha de Cartier was originally designed by the luxury label for the Pasha of Marrakesh in 1933.

The iconic timepiece is expected to hit the market in September.

The 38-year-old actor has previously served as an ambassador for the prestigious fashion house. 

Earlier this year, Malek starred in Saint Laurent’s Menswear campaign for Spring 2020.

The “Mr. Robot” actor landed his first high-fashion gig when he served as the face of Dior Homme, fronting the label’s Spring 2017 campaign alongside English singer Boy George, as well as rapper A$AP Rocky. 

Recently, the James Bond villain has been nominated for the Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Golden Globes 2020 for his role as a computer hacker named Elliot Alderson in the American thriller television show “Mr. Robot.”


 

US streaming platform to deliver regional films to American audiences 

Updated 30 June 2020
Arab News

US streaming platform to deliver regional films to American audiences 

Updated 30 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: This month, Netflix released a new catalogue of 44 movies by Arab directors, including Youssef Chahine, Youssry Nasrallah, Nadine Labaki and many more, adding Arab productions on the international radar. 

Now, American streaming platform Telescope Films is also giving Middle Eastern movies a global appeal by partnering with the Arab Cinema Centre, a platform by regional distribution company Mad Solutions. 

The site guides its viewers to where a specific film is available and which platforms stream it. Telescope Films also includes the synopsis, trailer and feedback from critics for each production. 

The platform categorizes its fiction movies, documentaries and short films under “Box Office Hits,” “Oscar Submissions” and “Short and Straight to the Point.”

“The Arab world has produced some of the great masters of world cinema, as well as some of the most exciting directors working today,” said founder and chief executive of Telescope Film, Justine Barda, in a released statement. “We believe their work should be better known in the US and want to help make that happen.”

 

