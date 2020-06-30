Rami Malek stars in star-studded Cartier campaign

DUBAI: US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek has been selected to star in Cartier’s new star-studded campaign to celebrate the re-launch of the French brand’s iconic Pasha watch.

The Oscar winner stars alongside “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams, Australian singer Troye Sivan, American singer Willow Smith and Chinese rapper Jackson Wang.

Cartier shared a snippet of the campaign video on Instagram, writing “'Cartier relaunches its signature watch from the 1980s, made for those who view the world in a broader way. #PashadeCartier coming in September (sic).'”

Pasha de Cartier was originally designed by the luxury label for the Pasha of Marrakesh in 1933.

The iconic timepiece is expected to hit the market in September.

The 38-year-old actor has previously served as an ambassador for the prestigious fashion house.

Earlier this year, Malek starred in Saint Laurent’s Menswear campaign for Spring 2020.

The “Mr. Robot” actor landed his first high-fashion gig when he served as the face of Dior Homme, fronting the label’s Spring 2017 campaign alongside English singer Boy George, as well as rapper A$AP Rocky.

Recently, the James Bond villain has been nominated for the Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Golden Globes 2020 for his role as a computer hacker named Elliot Alderson in the American thriller television show “Mr. Robot.”



