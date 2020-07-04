You are here

  • Home
  • US envoy forges ahead with troubled Taliban peace deal

US envoy forges ahead with troubled Taliban peace deal

The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February to end 19 years of war in Afghanistan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n8u27

Updated 04 July 2020
AP

US envoy forges ahead with troubled Taliban peace deal

  • The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February to end 19 years of war in Afghanistan
Updated 04 July 2020
AP

ISLAMABAD: Washington’s envoy to Afghanistan stressed Saturday the economic benefits of the peace deal with the Taliban, forging ahead with an agreement that has run into new political obstacles both in the US and regionally.
Zalmay Khalilzad was wrapping up a week-long trip that included stops in Uzbekistan, Pakistan and the Gulf state of Qatar, where the Taliban negotiators are headquartered.
The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February to end 19 years of war in Afghanistan.
Khalilzad has sought to stress the economic benefits of the peace deal throughout his tour. In a series of tweets early Saturday, the US envoy said he had met with the Qatar Investment Authority and the Taliban’s chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani, in the tiny Gulf state’s capital of Doha.
“We agreed development plans in support of peace can never start too early,” Khalilzad tweeted.
However, Washington has recently become embroiled in a controversy over intelligence reports that Russia was paying money to insurgents with links to the Taliban to kill American and NATO soldiers.
The identity of the insurgents who took the bounty money is still vague but the payments have been traced to an Afghan drug lord Rahmatullah Azizi, who is living in Moscow, according to Afghan officials who spoke with The Associated Press.
The officials said the money was delivered through Azizi’s brother Wahidullah, who was the go-between for those facilitating the attacks on US troops.
The New York Times first reported the US intelligence claiming the payment of bounties as well as Azizi’s involvement.
Added to the uncertainty and delays swirling around the US-Taliban peace deal, the Pentagon released a report on Wednesday that questioned the Taliban’s commitment to end its ties with Al-Qaeda. The peace deal calls for the Taliban to fight against terrorist organizations and ensure Afghanistan would not be used again to attack US interests or its allies. Critics of the deal say the militants can’t be trusted.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied contacts with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, saying the insurgents were committed to the peace deal.
Khalizad embarked on his tour of the region last weekend, even as the rate of coronavirus infections in the United States soared and countries worldwide struggled with the dangers of re-opening. He did not travel to Afghanistan citing the dangers of the pandemic and instead held video conference calls with both Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his government partner, Abdullah Abdullah.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tested positive for COVID 19, just 48 after meeting with Khalilzad. Both had been pictured wearing masks during their meeting on Wednesday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad
Qureshi said he developed a fever on Friday and tested positive to the virus. But he promised to “carry on” his official duties from home.
Even as Khalilzad winds up his latest diplomatic mission, there was no date for crucial intra-Afghan negotiations that bring the Taliban together with the Afghan government and other local actors. Khalilzad called for a quick resolution of outstanding issues so those negotiations could begin.
Until now the biggest hurdle has been the release of prisoners. The peace deal called for the Afghan government to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners, in exchange for the Taliban releasing 1,000 government personnel. So far the government has freed 3,500 and the Taliban around 700.
Ghani earlier this week suggested that his government had a problem with some of the names on the Taliban’s list of prisoners to be released and said alternative names would be given.
It seems unlikely that the Taliban will accept anyone not on the list agreed upon during negotiations with the US
Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s political spokesman in Doha, called the Afghan government reasons for delaying prisoner releases “phony excuses” and the reason for the delay in beginning intra-Afghan talks.
As of Saturday, Afghanistan recorded 32,600 coronavirus infections, but international NGOs say the rate is much higher and have warned that the country’s war-ravaged health care system risks collapsing.
Seemingly indicative of the lack of health care facilities in Afghanistan to deal with the virus, Ghani’s special envoy for economic development, Yosuf Ghaznafar, went to Turkey when he became ill with COVID-19. On Friday he died of the disease, according to a statement from the presidency. Ghaznafar is the senior most Afghan official to die of the virus.
Afghanistan has so far recorded 826 deaths from the virus.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban US

Related

World
Taliban reaffirm commitment to US deal in Pompeo call

Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries

Updated 04 July 2020
AFP

Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries

  • Among the authors whose titles are no longer available are Joshua Wong, one of the city’s most prominent young activists, and Tanya Chan, a well known pro-democracy lawmaker
  • China’s authoritarian leaders say the powers will restore stability after a year of pro-democracy protests, will not stifle freedoms and will only target a “very small minority”
Updated 04 July 2020
AFP

HONG KONG: Books written by prominent Hong Kong democracy activists have started to disappear from the city’s libraries, online records show, days after Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the finance hub.
Among the authors whose titles are no longer available are Joshua Wong, one of the city’s most prominent young activists, and Tanya Chan, a well known pro-democracy lawmaker.
Beijing’s new national security law was imposed on Tuesday and is the most radical shift in how the semi-autonomous city is run since it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997.
China’s authoritarian leaders say the powers will restore stability after a year of pro-democracy protests, will not stifle freedoms and will only target a “very small minority.”
But it has already sent fear coursing through a city used to speaking openly, with police arresting people for possessing slogans pushing independence or greater autonomy and businesses scrambling to remove protest displays.
Wong said he believed the removal of the books was sparked by the security law.
“White terror continues to spread, the national security law is fundamentally a tool to incriminate speech,” he wrote on Facebook, using a phrase that refers to political persecution.
Searches on the public library website showed at least three titles by Wong, Chan and local scholar Chin Wan are no longer available for lending at any of dozens of outlets across the city.
An AFP reporter was unable to find the titles at a public library in the district of Wong Tai Sin on Saturday afternoon.
The city’s Leisure and Cultural Services Department, which runs libraries, said books had been removed while it is determined whether they violate the national security law.
“In the process of the review the books will not be available for borrowing and reference,” it said.
The law targets acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.
China says it will have jurisdiction in some cases and empowered its security apparatus to set up shop openly in Hong Kong for the first time, ending the legal firewall between the two.
Rights groups and legal analysts say the broad wording of the law — which was kept secret until it was enacted — outlaws certain political views, even if expressed peacefully.
Any promotion of independence or greater autonomy appears to be banned by the legislation. Another vaguely worded provision bans inciting hatred toward the Chinese or Hong Kong government.
On the authoritarian mainland, similar national security laws are routinely used to crush dissent.
The new security law and the removal of books raises questions of whether academic freedom still exists.
Hong Kong has some of Asia’s best universities and a campus culture where topics that would be taboo on the mainland are still discussed and written about.
But Beijing has made clear it wants education in the city to become more “patriotic” especially after a year of huge, often violent and largely youth-led pro-democracy protests.

Topics: Democracy Hong Kong China

Related

World
‘Hidden language’: Hong Kongers get creative against security law
World
Australia considering ‘safe haven’ offer to Hong Kongers

Latest updates

Wife of British-born ‘aid worker’ demands Syria rebels release him
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas takes pole position for season-opening Austrian Grand Prix
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Fire flares at Iranian power plant, latest in series of incidents

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.