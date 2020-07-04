Where we’re eating today: Said Dal 1923

DUBAI: If you’re after somewhere to take your morning coffee in style in the UAE, then we’ve got a suggestion for you. Said Dal 1923 has opened a new outpost in the region, taking up residence in Dubai’s bustling City Walk.
Situated just a stone’s throw away from Concepts shoe store, Said Dal 1923, touted as the best place for hot chocolate, is the first in the GCC. It comes nearly a century after it began its mission as a chocolate factory in Rome founded by Aldo de Mauro. de Mauro’s grandchildren Fabrizio and Carla are behind the concept in Dubai.
The new dining space aims to maintain the charm of one of the oldest chocolate factories in Rome by way of its rustic interior and decades-old, rickety furniture, including a vintage chocolate machine.
In addition to an impressive chocolate boutique encompassing everything from pralines, dragees and more, the delectable menu comprises an array of mouth-watering desserts, such as tiramisu, crepes, chocolate brownies and carrot cake to name a few.
Tempting pastries aside, guests can also pick and choose from a variety of vegetarian and meat dishes, including pizza, truffle ravioli, Portobello linguini and chicken tagliatelle. Coffee and the signature hot chocolate are also available in takeaway cups for shoppers who are on-the-go.
Dubai’s new cafe is only the second international outpost of Said Dal 1923. The first establishment to operate outside of Rome can be found in London’s Soho district– along with huge queues in front of it.