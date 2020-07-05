You are here

5 Reasons to add green tea to your diet

Green tea comes in a variety of types and flavors and is stacked with health benefits. Shutterstock
Updated 05 July 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her bite-sized advice on the superfoods that will help you lead a longer and healthier life…

Most of us love a nice cup of tea, in fact it’s the second most popular beverage in the world after water. But how about swapping your usual brew for an antioxidant-rich, zero-calorie, low caffeine green tea instead? Available from supermarkets and specialist shops alike, green tea comes in a variety of types and flavors and is stacked with health benefits.

Treatment for skin disorders

This little “super” tea not only eases skin irritations when you drink it but can also be applied directly to the concerned area. Green tea is rich in a powerful antioxidant called EGCG that some people think might help to prevent skin cancer and is high in catechins that are lauded for their anti-inflammatory properties. It can combat acne, psoriasis, dandruff and patches of dry, red flaky skin.

Increases lifespan

This might sound strange but a study of 40,000 healthy Japanese people aged between 40 and 79 showed that those who were drinking five cups of green tea a day lived longer than those who were consuming one cup or less.

Good for your body

Swapping a milky, sugary cuppa for a calorie-free green tea has obvious benefits, but this super drink also contains antioxidants that can help to increase metabolism and caffeine that can aid in fat burning and also improve exercise performance. Drinking three to five cups a day could have you on your way to losing weight.

Good for your brain

Research suggests that green tea can enhance our cognitive functions, particularly the working memory. It could also have a role in the treatment of dementia, as studies using green tea extract have shown positive effects on a key protein linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Good for your heart

Drinking four cups of green tea a day might reduce your risk of suffering a stroke by up to a massive 20 percent. It could be down to the catechins which help regulate blood pressure and help improve blood flow. The results were found in a study on 82,369 men and women in Japan. Research in the US has also shown reductions in heart disease in those consuming green tea.

Muti conducts Syria musicians in memorial concert amid ruins

Updated 05 July 2020
AP

Muti conducts Syria musicians in memorial concert amid ruins

  • Nine Syrian musicians in Europe are playing in the 24th friendship concert conducted by Riccardo Muti
Updated 05 July 2020
AP
RAVENNA: Nine musicians from the Syrian diaspora in Europe are playing Sunday in the 24th friendship concert conducted by Riccardo Muti, this year at the Paestum archaeological site in southern Italy, but the coronavirus pandemic blocked others from arriving directly from Syria.
The concert Sunday by the Luigi Cherubini Youth Orchestra founded by Muti, part of the Ravenna Festival summer series, is dedicated to Syrian archaeologist Khaled Al-Asaad and Kurdish-Syrian politician Hevreen Khalaf, both of whom were slain during Syria’s ongoing civil war.
“These concerts give to Ravenna the possibility to be an important ambassador of peace and brotherhood from Italy,” Muti told The Associated Press earlier this month in Ravenna. Khalaf was killed by Syrian fighters trained by Turkey 2019, and Al-Asaad was beheaded in 2015 by fighters of the Daesh group after he refused to aid their destruction of the ancient Roman city at Palmyra, a UN world heritage site.
Muti launched the Roads of Friendship concert series in 1997 in Sarajevo, shortly after Bosnia’s 1992-1995 civil war ended, and has since traveled to cities wounded by war, including Beirut, as well as in ancient and historic sites to “reestablish ties” with places that have made history, including the ancient Roman amphitheater in the southern Syrian city of Bosra.
“We can build bridges between civilizations, between people, with music,” said Karoun Baghboudarian, a cellist living in the Netherlands who is playing in Sunday’s concert and who sang in the chorus during the 2004 concert in Bosra — before Syria devolved into war, a period when she said musicians’ lives flourished.
Her brother, Missak Baghboudarian, conducts the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra and had hoped to travel to Italy to conduct a concert in Ravenna and attend the Paestum concert of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, known as the “Heroic,” but was unable to travel because of travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus. Instead, the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra streamed Beethoven’s “Heroic” from Damascus on July 2.
Karoun Baghboudarian said she hoped the concert would renew attention on Syrians’ suffering.
“We hope that Syria will come through the war and all the difficult situations as heroes, and that they can live normally,” she said by phone from Paestum.
