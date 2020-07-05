You are here

Morocco reports record number of novel coronavirus cases

Police officers patrol streets, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the outskirts of Casablanca, Morocco March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

  • The new figures bring the official total in Morocco to 14,132 infections and 234 deaths
  • The majority of the new infections were detected in a fish canning factory
AFP

RABAT: Morocco reported Sunday 698 additional novel coronavirus infections, the highest one-day increase since the outbreak began in early March, with numerous cases discovered in a port city factory.
The new figures bring the official total in the North African kingdom to 14,132 infections and 234 deaths, according to the health ministry.
The majority of the new infections were detected in a fish canning factory in the southern port city of Safi.
The city was quarantined overnight Saturday to Sunday and its around 300,000 inhabitants placed under a total lockdown, media reports Sunday quoted local authorities as saying.
Morocco, with a population of around 35 million, eased virus-related restrictions on June 25, reopening cafes, restaurants, hotels and sports halls. It also allowed domestic tourism and inter-city travel.
Authorities had earlier in June begun to lift lockdown measures put in place to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic’s spread in mid-March.
However, a public health state of emergency has been extended until July 10, mask-wearing continues to be mandatory and borders will remain closed until further notice.
Half a dozen towns remain under strict measures due to “work-related” virus outbreaks, notably in the west of the country where hundreds of cases were detected on strawberry farms in June.

Israeli military says Gaza militants fire 3 rockets

AP

  • Israel’s Channel 12 TV said two rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage
  • Netanyahu has said he hopes to begin annexing Israeli-occupied land in the West Bank
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military on Sunday said three rockets were fired toward southern Israel by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
The barrage set off air-raid sirens in Israel’s south.
Israel’s Channel 12 TV said two rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage or injuries. The army said it intercepted a third rocket fired later Sunday evening. There was no immediate Israeli reaction, although the military usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza.
After three wars and numerous skirmishes over the years, Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant rulers have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months.
But tensions have been rising as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes to begin annexing Israeli-occupied land in the West Bank.

