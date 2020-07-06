Dr. Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Haidari is the executive head of the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities.

The authority aims to protect the rights of people with disabilities and strengthen services provided to assist in their care and rehabilitation.

Al-Haidari has worked for over 20 years in specialized rehabilitation and care facilities.

He presided over and managed centers and hospitals including the King Fahd Medical Rehabilitation Hospital and the Prince Sultan Center for Special Education Support Services.

Al-Haidari holds a Ph.D. in physical therapy and rehabilitation from Loma Linda University in California. He presented scientific research on rehabilitation and physiotherapy and participated in a number of scientific workshops and conferences.

As part of his work, the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), in cooperation with the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, is set to expand programs and initiatives for people with disabilities based on an agreement between the two parties.

They will work in tandem to help the training and employment of people with disabilities in the Kingdom, in addition to sharing information and helping develop important legislation and programs.

The authority will provide the fund, represented by the General Administration for the Employment of Persons with Disabilities Program, known as “Tawafuq,” with information that helps interim programs and plans empower people with disabilities.

It will also develop programs to help improve public awareness of people with disabilities.