You are here

  • Home
  • Fast Retailing cuts outlook over virus despite Uniqlo rebound

Fast Retailing cuts outlook over virus despite Uniqlo rebound

Customers wait in a queue outside a Uniqlo store in Tokyo’s Ginza shopping district. Same-store sales are up 26 percent from June 2019. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yx9p8

Updated 10 July 2020
Reuters

Fast Retailing cuts outlook over virus despite Uniqlo rebound

  • Coronavirus pandemic has decimated global fashion industry, despite China market picking up faster than expected
Updated 10 July 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s Fast Retailing, owner of casual clothing brand Uniqlo, lowered its outlook for the year as the coronavirus disease pandemic wrought havoc on its global fashion business.

But it also reported a strong rebound in Uniqlo’s domestic same-store sales for June and said business in China was recovering faster than previously expected, suggesting it may weather the crisis better than many global peers.

Store closures and weak consumer spending around the world has brought a halt to years of growth at the company, now Asia’s biggest fashion retailer and the world’s third largest after Zara-owner Inditex and H&M.

It forecast operating profit of 130 billion yen ($1.21 billion) for the year through August, down 50 percent from a year earlier rather than a previously expected 44 percent, following a surprise loss of 4 billion yen in the March-May quarter.

It also forecast annual sales to fall 13 percent to 1.99 billion yen, ending 16 straight years of growth.

FASTFACT

2,264

Uniqlo operates 2,260 stores globally, including 51 in the US.

“We have seen a large decline in both revenue and profit across the business,” CFO Takeshi Okazaki told reporters.

The company said markets such as South Korea, the US and several others including Indonesia had been particularly hard-hit, while adding that its two key markets, Japan and China, were recovering faster than expected.

Uniqlo’s domestic same-store sales, including online purchases, rose 26 percent in June from a year earlier, after falling 57 percent in April and 18 percent in May.

Okazaki said items such as stretchy jogging pants and oversized t-shirts proved popular in the past quarter in Japan.

Analysts have said Uniqlo’s focus on practical, everyday clothing rather than more trendy styles may work to its advantage as more consumers are spending time at home.

Fast Retailing also depends heavily on Asian economies, especially China, where Uniqlo’s mix of affordable basics and occasionally trendy items proved a massive hit among the burgeoning middle class.

Its struggle to gain market share in the US, previously considered a major weakness, has spared it from a bigger hit from the virus outbreak.

Of Uniqlo’s 2,260 stores globally, just 51 are in the US, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world.

Okazaki said the company was not retreating from the US market, although it would step up its “scrap and build” strategy of concentrating on profitable locations and shutting down low-performing stores.

He declined to comment when asked whether it would consider buying Brooks Brothers, which on Wednesday joined a list of US brands that have filed for bankruptcy. 

Related

Business & Economy
With apps and remote medicine, Japan offers vision of the future
Business & Economy
Chinese banks prepare contingency plans over threat of US sanctions

Finance shake-up with Saudi derivatives market to launch in Q3

Updated 10 July 2020
Fahad Al-Zahrani

Finance shake-up with Saudi derivatives market to launch in Q3

  • Launch of futures contracts to be made before the end of the third quarter of this year
Updated 10 July 2020
Fahad Al-Zahrani

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) plans to launch a derivatives exchange in the latest move to modernize the Kingdom’s financial landscape.

An announcement about the launch of futures contracts will be made before the end of the third quarter of this year, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing CMA Chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz.

“We are in the phase of developing the derivatives market with intensive work on the options contracts and the futures contracts” he said.

He was speaking in an online discussion panel organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat).

The markets chief said that the impact of the coronavirus on the market would be more visible in second quarter earnings and that the regulator was working on easing some of its procedures in response.

Tadawul is planning to launch additional derivative products gradually as part of its strategy to diversify its product offering and provide more investment opportunities for global investors.

Separately, Tadawul CEO Khalid Al-Hussan disclosed that the bourse has received a number of requests for new share offerings that are currently being reviewed. He said three companies had been approved to list on the parallel market known as “Nomu.”

 

 

Decoder

Derivative

A derivative is a financial instrument that acts as contract between two or more parties whose value is based on an agreed-upon underlying asset such as a stock or a bond.

Topics: Capital Market Authority (CMA)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia hosts G20 talks on post-COVID-19 global sustainable finance plan
Media
Saudi Arabia leads shortlist for WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2020

Latest updates

Yemen condemns Houthi sea lane violations, militia missile injures 4 in Marib
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in prison over gag order
Finance shake-up with Saudi derivatives market to launch in Q3
Nile dam dispute spills onto social media
Saudi king, crown prince condole with UAE leaders on Sharjah official’s demise 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.