You are here

  • Home
  • TikTok under scrutiny in Australia over security, data concerns

TikTok under scrutiny in Australia over security, data concerns

Up to 1.6 million young Australians use the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cbepx

Updated 20 July 2020
Reuters

TikTok under scrutiny in Australia over security, data concerns

  • Owned by Bytedance, TikTok opened an office in Australia in recent weeks
Updated 20 July 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia is scrutinizing the popular Chinese-owned social media TikTok platform for any risks it may pose to users from around potential foreign interference and data privacy issues, government sources said.
Owned by Bytedance, TikTok opened an office in Australia in recent weeks. Offices of both the Home Affairs and Attorney-General are discussing TikTok’s operations, the sources said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government was “having a good look” at TikTok, which has also fallen under US scrutiny for “national security risks.”
“If we consider there is a need to take further action than we are taking now, then I can tell you we won’t be shy about it,” Morrison told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday.
Separately, Labor Senator Jenny McAllister, the chairwoman of a parliamentary inquiry into foreign interference through social media, has identified TikTok as needing further scrutiny, noting 1.6 million young Australians used the app.
“Some of these approaches to moderating content might be inconsistent with Australian values,” she told ABC radio.
“For example, removing material about Tiananmen Square, or deprioritizing material about Hong Kong protests,” she added, referring to student protests in Beijing in 1989 and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong over the past year.
Two of the three directors of the new Australian TikTok operation are senior executives of Chinese parent company ByteDance, company records seen by Reuters show.
TikTok Australia general manager Lee Hunter, who was recruited from Google in June, has written to Australian politicians saying TikTok was “being used as a political football.”
It was “critical you understand that we are independent and not aligned with any government, political party or ideology,” the letter said, adding TikTok Australia’s data was stored securely in Singapore and the United States.
Last week, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared with an impersonator in a video posted on the highly popular social media app.

Topics: social media TikTok Australia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi TikTok users weigh in on potential app ban
Media
TikTok to leave Hong Kong as security law raises worries

Twitter: Attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts

Updated 18 July 2020
Reuters

Twitter: Attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts

  • Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency
  • The FBI’s San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the hacking
Updated 18 July 2020
Reuters

Twitter said on Saturday that hackers were able to download account information for up to eight accounts involved in the hack of its systems this week, but said none of them were verified accounts.
The company said the unidentified attackers targeted 130 accounts, and were able to reset passwords to take control of 45 of them and tweet from those accounts.
Hackers accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former US President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.
Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency.
In the attack that occurred on Wednesday, Twitter said hackers were able to view personal information including email addresses and phone numbers of the 130 targeted accounts, but unable to view previous account passwords.
“In cases where an account was taken over by the attacker, they may have been able to view additional information,” Twitter said in the statement without specifying the type of information accessed.
Hackers may have also attempted to sell the user names of some of the accounts, it said.
The high-profile accounts that were hacked also included rapper Kanye West, Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber and Apple.
In its latest statement, Twitter said attackers “manipulated a small number of employees” to gain access to the internal support tools used in the hack.
The company said it was holding back some of the details of the attack as it continues its investigation and reiterated that it was working with impacted account owners.
The FBI’s San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the hacking, with many Washington lawmakers also calling for an account of how it happened.

Topics: Twitter

Related

Media
Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyberattack this week
Media
High-profile Twitter accounts swept up in wave of apparent hacking

Latest updates

Mark Rutte: Mr.Nice Guy becomes Europe’s ‘Mr No’
S&P: GCC government debt to surge by record-high $100 billion this year
Visually impaired Yemeni groom’s message draws thousands to his wedding in Aden
Emirates NBD quarterly profit slumps 58% as coronavirus pandemic provisions jump
Iran arrests ‘perpetrators’ of last week’s protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.