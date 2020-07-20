You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia records 37 new COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia records 37 new COVID-19 deaths

A general view shows an empty street after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jww4j

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 37 new COVID-19 deaths

  • The country’s total number of infections now stands at 253,349
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 2,429 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths on Monday, the health ministry said. 

The country’s total number of infections now stands at 253,349, it added.

The new deaths from COVID-19 take the country’s toll to 2,523, health officials said.

The number of recoveries has risen to 203,259 after 5,542 patients were declared free of the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
WTO needs urgent reform, Saudi Arabia’s candidate says
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia signs energy, sports agreements with Iraq

Saudi Arabia signs energy, sports agreements with Iraq

Updated 20 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia signs energy, sports agreements with Iraq

Updated 20 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia signed investment agreements on energy and sports with Iraq, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

An Iraqi delegation, led by Finance Minister Ali Allawi, arrived in Saudi on Sunday for an official visit. Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was due to arrive on Monday but his trip was canceled after King Salman was admitted to hospital for medical checks.

The two countries also signed a memorandum in the health sector to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The memorandum in the health sector includes Saudi medical assistance to Iraqi side.

Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan praised the meeting between the two delegations, saying Arabia and Iraq “bring together culture, history, civilization and more,” and stated that despite Al-Kadhimi's postponement of his trip, the two countries will continue to discuss partnerships in the cultural sectors. 

Topics: SAUDI ARABIA Iraq

Related

Saudi Arabia
Iraqi PM Kadhemi postpones Saudi visit after King Salman hospitalized
Special
Saudi Arabia
Iraqi PM Kadhemi leads high-level delegation to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia records 37 new COVID-19 deaths
Egyptian beauty queen Yara Naoum denies being ‘classist’ after maid swimming pool row
Modest fashion app launched for Saudi shoppers
Heard accuses Depp: ‘I was afraid he was going to kill me’
UK police consider dropping ‘Islamist’, ‘jihadi’ terms when describing terror attacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.