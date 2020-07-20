Saudi Arabia records 37 new COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia signed investment agreements on energy and sports with Iraq, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.
An Iraqi delegation, led by Finance Minister Ali Allawi, arrived in Saudi on Sunday for an official visit. Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was due to arrive on Monday but his trip was canceled after King Salman was admitted to hospital for medical checks.
The two countries also signed a memorandum in the health sector to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The memorandum in the health sector includes Saudi medical assistance to Iraqi side.
Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan praised the meeting between the two delegations, saying Arabia and Iraq “bring together culture, history, civilization and more,” and stated that despite Al-Kadhimi's postponement of his trip, the two countries will continue to discuss partnerships in the cultural sectors.