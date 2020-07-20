Saudi Arabia records 37 new COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 2,429 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths on Monday, the health ministry said.

The country’s total number of infections now stands at 253,349, it added.

The new deaths from COVID-19 take the country’s toll to 2,523, health officials said.

The number of recoveries has risen to 203,259 after 5,542 patients were declared free of the virus.