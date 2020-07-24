Egypt discusses mutual interest in Eastern Mediterranean region with Greece

You are here

Turkish Navy warship patroling next to Turkey's drilling ship "Fatih" dispatched towards the eastern Mediterranean near Cyprus. (File/AFP)
  • Sisi and Mitsotakis agreed that East Mediterranean Gas Forum represents one of the most important tools in addressing common interests
  • In recent weeks, tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated after Ankara announced plans for a seismic survey south and east of the Greek island of Kastellorizo
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed mutual interests in the Eastern Mediterranean region with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a phone call, local daily Egypt Today reported.

Sisi and Mitsotakis agreed that East Mediterranean Gas Forum represents one of the most important tools in addressing common interests in the region, which would open prospects for cooperation between the countries in the field of energy and gas.

During the phone call that took place on Thursday, both officials also discussed ways for tripartite cooperation between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece.

In recent weeks, tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated after Ankara announced plans for a seismic survey south and east of the Greek island of Kastellorizo from July 21-August 2.

“Greece is monitoring all developments with confidence, assuredness and absolute readiness,” Mitsotakis said at a press conference in Athens.

Meanwhile, Sisi said Egypt was prepared for military intervention in neighbouring Libya after tension is escalated in the region over Turkey’s military involvement in Libya on the side of the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, against forces from the eastern region led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar of the Libyan National Army.

Sisi warned forces loyal to the Tripoli government not to proceed beyond the current front line with the LNA and to observe an immediate ceasefire.

Tunisian MPs to debate motion to withdraw confidence on parliament speaker

Updated 24 July 2020
Arab News

Tunisian MPs to debate motion to withdraw confidence on parliament speaker

  • Representatives from Tunisia’s legislative branch will meet today to debate on the motion to withdraw confidence against the parliament speaker
Updated 24 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Representatives from Tunisia’s legislative branch, the Assembly of the Representatives of the People, will meet today to debate on the motion to withdraw confidence against parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi.

Osama Khelifi, the deputy leader of Qalb Tounes (Heart of Tunisia) party which holds the second-most seats in parliament, told the press on Thursday that the meeting was earlier postponed due the withdrawal of Nabil Hajji and Zuhair Al-Maghzawi, representatives of the Democratic Current (Movement? There is mention of the Party in this story).

At least five Tunisian parties have called for a vote of no confidence against Ghannouchi, accusing the co-founder of the Ennahda party of pursuing partisan interests.

The no-confidence motion poses the biggest challenge yet to Ennahda, the largest parliamentary bloc, which first took power in 2011 after the Arab Spring uprising but was forced to step down in 2013 after a series of protests.

Representatives of the Free Constitutional Party continued their sit-in inside the Tunisian parliament on Thursday, to protest the delay in scheduling a public session to vote on the no-confidence motion.

