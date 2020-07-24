Egypt discusses mutual interest in Eastern Mediterranean region with Greece

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed mutual interests in the Eastern Mediterranean region with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a phone call, local daily Egypt Today reported.

Sisi and Mitsotakis agreed that East Mediterranean Gas Forum represents one of the most important tools in addressing common interests in the region, which would open prospects for cooperation between the countries in the field of energy and gas.

During the phone call that took place on Thursday, both officials also discussed ways for tripartite cooperation between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece.

In recent weeks, tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated after Ankara announced plans for a seismic survey south and east of the Greek island of Kastellorizo from July 21-August 2.

“Greece is monitoring all developments with confidence, assuredness and absolute readiness,” Mitsotakis said at a press conference in Athens.

Meanwhile, Sisi said Egypt was prepared for military intervention in neighbouring Libya after tension is escalated in the region over Turkey’s military involvement in Libya on the side of the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, against forces from the eastern region led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar of the Libyan National Army.

Sisi warned forces loyal to the Tripoli government not to proceed beyond the current front line with the LNA and to observe an immediate ceasefire.