Governor reviews Madinah's academy projects

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman chaired the fourth meeting of the Madinah Academy’s (Madac) executive committee to review the latest work of the project.

The academy is being built in partnership with a number of donor institutions and the private sector on an area of 30,000 square meters to serve as a nonprofit endowment education initiative accommodating 1,100 students.

Prince Faisal, who is the chairman of Madac Academy, was briefed on the construction work of the building, which is expected to be completed in April 2021.

Prince Faisal was introduced to the professional development program for teachers at Madac, which launched a quality initiative to train 40 teachers from across the Kingdom in partnership with the faculty of education at Arizona State University in the US.

Madac Academy has international bilingual schools that will run from kindergarten to secondary school for boys and girls, as well as a teachers’ institute offering vocational development programs.

Madac schools aim to build a promising generation enhanced by innovation and creativity to participate in the development of society.

Madac schools started taking children in kindergarten when they opened and have now expanded to the fifth grade, with a total enrolment of 200 students at the beginning of the next academic year.