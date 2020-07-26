Hajj 2020: Miqat Qarn Al-Manazel runs solo this year for the first time in history

You are here

A Miqat Mosque in Dhul Hulayfa. (SPA)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • The number of pilgrims performing this year’s annual pilgrimage is low given the exceptional circumstances brought about by the coronavirus disease pandemic
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: For the first time in history, pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj are to pass through just one Miqat (pilgrim station).
Miqat is a term that refers to the boundary from which pilgrims must adorn the Ihram garments, two pieces of white unseamed sheets, in order to perform the annual Hajj or Umrah. Four boundaries were chosen by the Prophet Muhammad for pilgrims arriving from different areas of the world to perform the Hajj and Umrah rituals, while the fifth was chosen by the second Islamic caliph, Omar bin Al-Khattab.
The five boundaries, or Mawaqeet, represent the first ritual of the Hajj pilgrimage. Located northeast of Makkah, Miqat Qarn Al-Manazel, considered by historians as the Miqat of the people of Najd, is also usually a Miqat for pilgrims traveling from Gulf countries and East Asia today. The term refers to a small mountain that extends to the north and the south with water running on both sides, the reason why it is also known as Al-Sail Al-Kabir (the great flood).
The number of pilgrims performing this year’s annual pilgrimage is low given the exceptional circumstances brought about by the coronavirus disease pandemic. The pilgrims are expected to head to Miqat Qarn Al-Manazel as it is the nearest Miqat to Makkah.

Al-Sail Al-Kabir Mosque inside Miqat Qarn Al-Manazel is considered one of the biggest in the Kingdom, equipped with modern services for pilgrims.
Dr. Adnan Al-Sharif, professor of history and civilization at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah, said of the Miqat: “The place was linked to the Prophet’s life, as the Prophet passed by it during the Siege of Taif. According to several historical novels, the Prophet passed by ‘Qarn’ which means Qarn Al-Manazel.”
Al-Sharif said the Saudi state had taken good care of Miqat Qarn Al-Manazel, and provided it with facilities for pilgrims who visit it to perform Umrah and Hajj.
Throughout history, different meanings were behind the naming of Qarn Al-Manazel, according to journalist and historian Hamad Al-Salimi.  It was said that Al-Asmai, a philologist and one of three Arabic grammarians of the Basra school in Iraq, described the Miqat as a mountain in Arafat.
Meanwhile, historians believed that it had also served people coming from other directions throughout history. Al-Ghuri, the 45th sultan of the Mamluk dynasty, said it was the Miqat of the people of Yemen and Taif, while Qadi Ayyad, a famous scholar of Maliki law in the Islamic Golden Age (800-1258) said it was Qarn Al-Thaalib that served as the Miqat of the people of Najd. Some people pronounce it “Qaran”, which is wrong, as Qaran is a tribe in Yemen, according to Al-Salimi.

Fines imposed on violators entering holy sites ahead of Hajj

The pilgrims’ health status was the main criteria used in selecting who would be allowed to participate in Hajj. (SPA)
Updated 26 July 2020
SPA

Fines imposed on violators entering holy sites ahead of Hajj

  • Pilgrims to self-quarantine before performing annual ritual
Updated 26 July 2020
SPA

MAKKAH: Sixteen people have caught and fined SR10,000 ($2,666) each in the past week in violation of entry into the holy sites without permission, according to the Saudi Public Security spokesman.

Hajj pilgrims are to self-quarantine to ensure their compliance with confinement before heading to the holy sites, the Saudi Press Agency reported, as part of tough new rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Saudi authorities are severely restricting pilgrim numbers this year, as well as imposing health protocols such as social distancing, to ensure that the Hajj can be performed safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Expats living in the Kingdom have been chosen to perform this year’s Hajj and represent 70 percent of the 2020 pilgrim cohort.
The Kingdom’s deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdel Fattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, said that pilgrims would have to adhere to “house confinement” before they headed to the holy sites, and to abide by institutional confinement from July 25-29 (4-8 of Dhu Al-Hijjah) in Makkah.
He insisted that there was no differentiation in the selection process, except in terms of the health standards set by authorities, and that the process had been done through an electronic portal.
The ministry had begun implementing its plans to organize this year’s Hajj season early because of the pandemic, he added, and all necessary measures had been adopted so that the rites of Islam’s fifth pillar could be performed safely.

Saudi Arabia had asked for patience while Hajj preparations were finalized and mechanisms were put in place for pilgrims and those serving them in terms of protecting them from potential infection.
“Health determinants are the basis for selecting pilgrims residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and there will be no exceptions to anyone during this year’s Hajj season,” said the minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mohammed Salih Bentin.
He said that the selection process was carried out in complete transparency and that polymerase chain reaction tests were carried out on each pilgrim selected to provide a clear bill of health.
The minister added that no government officials or servicemen would be allowed to perform this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

