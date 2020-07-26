You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq to impose full curfew during Eid Al-Adha holiday

Iraq to impose full curfew during Eid Al-Adha holiday

Image Caption : Passengers wearing protective masks wait for flights at the departure hall of Baghdad international airport following its reopening on July 23, 2020, after a closure forced by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 illness in Iraq. (AFP )
Short Url

https://arab.news/rn3ta

Updated 26 July 2020
Arab News

Iraq to impose full curfew during Eid Al-Adha holiday

  • The curfew would run from July 30 to Aug. 9 to curb the spread of coronavirus
  • Kadhimi praised efforts by the country’s medical teams to tackle the spread of COVID-19
Updated 26 July 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: The Iraqi government is imposing an 11-day full curfew during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday. 
The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said the curfew would run from July 30 to Aug. 9 to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Private clinics will reopen provided they abide by the Health Ministry's preventive measures and instructions, according to the committee’s statement.
During the committee meeting, Kadhimi praised efforts by the country’s medical teams to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and called on society to appreciate and support their efforts.  
On Sunday the Health Ministry reported 2,459 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of infections in the country to 110,032. It also reported 78 fatalities, raising the country’s death toll to 4,362.  
It reported 1,900 more recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus to 75,217.

Topics: Coronavirus Iraq curfew

Related

Update
Middle-East
Iraq forces free German woman kidnapped in Baghdad
Middle-East
Explosion hits southern Baghdad weapons depot, blamed on heat

Kuwaiti man arrested after slapping Egyptian cashier

Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

Kuwaiti man arrested after slapping Egyptian cashier

  • The attacker slapped a cashier worker across the face at a supermarket in Kuwait
  • The video has gone viral and prompted backlash from social media users
Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: A Kuwaiti citizen has been arrested on Sunday after slapping an Egyptian cashier three times at a supermarket in Kuwait. 

The case has been referred to a misdemeanour court, Ahram Online reported. 

Footage of the attack, captured on a surveillance camera, showed the attacker slapping a worker across the face at the Sabah Al-Ahmad cooperative supermarket. 

The video has gone viral and prompted backlash from social media users who described the attack as “racist” and “inhumane.”

A woman can be seen intervening to stop the Kuwaiti man from assaulting the cashier further. 

The supermarket’s head, Nasser Al-Otaibi, announced that he is resigning in objection to the abuse that the worker faced, according to a voice note that was circulated on his behalf.   

Al-Otaibi said he resigned in protest at the abuse that expat workers face at the hands of some Kuwaitis.

Topics: Kuwait Egypt racism slap

Related

Middle-East
Hundreds of Egyptians flown home from Kuwait in latest coronavirus repatriation operation
Middle-East
Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al-Fahad triggers uproar with call for expat ban over coronavirus

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Deep Life; The Hunt for the Hidden Biology of Earth, Mars, and Beyond
Mass COVID-19 screenings begin in Pakistan provincial prisons
Indonesia’s Muslims switch to online services for annual sacrifice ritual
Passion for purple revives ancient dye in Tunisia
Federal Reserve convenes as virus puts US recovery on edge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.