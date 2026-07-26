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Suspect in deadly Berlin attack killed in confrontation with police

A placard on a bus stop in the city center of Berlin shows on July 26, 2026 an announcement by Berlin Police and a photo of Abdul B., the suspected perpetrator of the car ramming attack on people in Berlin. (AFP)
A placard on a bus stop in the city center of Berlin shows on July 26, 2026 an announcement by Berlin Police and a photo of Abdul B., the suspected perpetrator of the car ramming attack on people in Berlin. (AFP)
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Updated 26 July 2026 20:58
AP
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Suspect in deadly Berlin attack killed in confrontation with police

Suspect in deadly Berlin attack killed in confrontation with police
  • Abdul Ballout, a German citizen with Lebanese roots, was killed following a search that lasted nearly 24 hours
Updated 26 July 2026 20:58
AP
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BERLIN: The suspect in the deadly Berlin Pride attack that left one person dead and 29 injured was shot and killed by police during a confrontation on Sunday in a suburb of the city, authorities said.

Abdul Ballout, a German citizen with Lebanese roots, was killed following a search that lasted nearly 24 hours after the attack in downtown Berlin. Prosecutors said he had previously sought to join the militant Daesh group.

Ballout was suspected of driving a van into a crowd near Berlin’s Pride festival Saturday night before apparently stabbing others with a machete in what authorities believe was an Islamic extremist terror attack.

“Everything we see here points to us dealing with an Islamic terror attack,” Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said.

Dobrindt put the total number of wounded at 29. The attack occurred a few hundred meters (yards) from a party near the Brandenburg Gate that was supposed to close out the festival.

Ballout was born in Germany, the minister said. His mother was naturalized in 2002, three years before he was born.

Suspect convicted of ties to Islamic extremism

Ballout traveled to Lebanon in 2025 with the goal of going to Syria to join the Daesh group, Berlin prosecutors said Sunday.

There, he made contact with several people who were presumed members of the militant group — or at least he believed them to be, prosecutors said. He was arrested in Lebanon last year and sentenced by a military court to three months’ imprisonment for offenses including incitement to religious and sectarian conflict.

He returned to Germany after completing his sentence, where he was arrested at the Berlin airport.

In May, a juvenile court in Berlin convicted Ballout of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state, as well as publishing Daesh propaganda on his Instagram account and other charges, prosecutors said.

The court handed down a suspended sentence of 1 year and 10 months in youth custody, which Berlin prosecutors have appealed.

The court said it took Ballout’s months of pre-trial detention in Germany and Lebanon into account. It also said it considered that Ballout had confessed to the crimes, appeared to distance himself from the militant group and no actual threat had ever materialized.

He was released from detention pending the appeal.

Topics: Germany berlin Daesh

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