UK politicians call for return of Daesh brides, children from Syrian camps

Senior politicians in the UK have called for urgent action to bring British Daesh brides and their children home from Kurdish detention camps over concerns they are trafficking victims. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Called for urgent action over concerns they are trafficking victims
  • The politicians quoted information compiled by the human rights and legal action charity Reprieve
LONDON: Senior politicians in the UK have called for urgent action to bring British Daesh brides and their children home from Kurdish detention camps over concerns they are trafficking victims.

Conservative members of parliament and former cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis were joined by Commons committee chairmen Tom Tugendhat and Tobias Ellwood in campaigning for the return of women and children held in prison camps in north-eastern Syria, The Times reported.

It is estimated there are around 3,000 foreign prisoners in the camps, 40 to 80 of whom are British with the “vast majority” being women and young children, the report quoted the MPs as saying.

“We are concerned that their current indefinite detention in increasingly precarious Kurdish detention camps poses a significant security challenge to the UK, as well as significant harm to the children involved,” they wrote in a letter to the UK’s attorney-general, foreign secretary and home secretary, which has been seen by The Times.

“We urge you to ensure that these individuals are brought back to the UK so that any adults accused of crimes can be fairly prosecuted with due process, and the children’s safety is ensured,” it added.

The politicians quoted information compiled by the human rights and legal action charity Reprieve, which they say points to the detained British women not having traveled to Syria through choice.

The Reprieve report said there were cases of girls as young as 12-years-old being trafficked to Syria, 14-year-olds being forced to marry Daesh fighters and instances of vulnerable Muslim girls being targeted by predators on dating websites.

The Conservative politicians said that while the women in question may have criminal charges to answer, their status as victims of human trafficking and gender-based violence complicates the situation and should be dealt with by British authorities.

The UK government has to date blocked the return from Syria of Daesh brides and any children they bore with the group’s militants over national security concerns.

However, earlier this month, the British Court of Appeal ruled that Shamima Begum, 21, who fled the UK as a schoolgirl to marry a Daesh militant in Raqqa, should be allowed to return to challenge the removal of her UK citizenship.

Topics: UK Syria Daesh

Daesh supporter tried to modify drone for use in UK terror attack

  • A “variety of bladed articles,” drawings, notes, and camouflage clothing were found at Muhammad’s home
  • He had also downloaded extremist material that “glorified violence” and Daesh propaganda
LONDON: A Daesh supporter tried to remodel a drone that he intended to use in a terror attack targeting British police or the armed forces, a court has heard.
Hisham Muhammad, 26, is said to have built a “release mechanism” for a commercial drone and researched other ways of carrying out attacks including stabbings, The Independent reported.
A “variety of bladed articles,” components, drawings, notes, camouflage clothing and masks were found at his place of residence in Bury, Greater Manchester, the Old Bailey heard.
The defendant also allegedly possessed weapons including a tomahawk, machete, “bear claws” and two axes, and had practiced stabbing cardboard boxes and clothing, the British newspaper reported.
Muhammad, who moved to the UK in 2013, is also accused of creating “ninja eggs” that were filled with chilli and glass shards.
These eggs could be used to “incapacitate or otherwise weaken” attack victims or emergency service responders, The Independent added.
He had downloaded extremist material that “glorified violence” and Daesh propaganda, according to Anne Whyte QC, who opened the prosecution case on Tuesday.
“He had researched how small drones might be adapted to drop some sort of device designed to harm others,” Whyte said.
“By the time of his arrest, he was planning some sort of physical attack using knives and other weapons, possibly involving the armed forces or the police.”
Muhammad expressed a “false interest” in joining the British Army in order to arrange a visit to the Castle Armory Barracks in Bury, and had searched military and armed police bases online, the court heard.
It also heard that Muhammad and his cousin Faisal Abu Ahmad, 25, had admitted to setting up a bogus escort agency online in which customers were asked for an upfront payment as a “gesture of goodwill.” The payments were then used to buy “axes, face masks and knife-sharpening stones.”
The alleged scheme was exposed after Muhammad’s home was visited by his landlord in June 2018, as he had fallen behind on rent.
Onkar Singh said he felt “uneasy” after seeing items such as knives, a tub with wires and a soldering iron. He took photos of them and showed them to police.
Muhammad denies engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism, and Abu Ahmad denies failing to alert authorities of the alleged attack plan.

Topics: Daesh UK

