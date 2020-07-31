Money laundering: South Korean washes currency over coronavirus fears, destroys them instead

TWITTER POLL: Over 45% willing to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial

As governments around the world race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, Arab News asked Twitter audience whether they would be willing to be the subject of the trails.

Over 45 percent of the 694 voters said they would participate in the trails, while 54.3 percent said they would not.

Dozens of vaccines are being developed to treat COVID-19 by research teams in companies and universities across the world. Researchers are trialling different technologies, some of which haven’t been used in a licensed vaccine before.

The UAE announced that residents can now volunteer in the Phase III trials for the inactivated vaccine against the coronavirus. Authorities built a screening and testing facility in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Phase III – which is the final stage of trials – usually involves thousands of people to confirm and assess the effectiveness of the vaccine and test whether there are any rare side effects that only show up in large groups.