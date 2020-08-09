You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand records 100 days without domestic virus case but warns against complacency

New Zealand records 100 days without domestic virus case but warns against complacency

Residents exercise at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6y3jz

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

New Zealand records 100 days without domestic virus case but warns against complacency

  • New Zealanders have returned to normal life, but authorities are concerned that people were now refusing testing
  • New Zealand has 23 active cases in managed isolation facilities, and 1,219 COVID-19 cases in all so far
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand marked 100 days without a domestic transmission of the coronavirus on Sunday, but warned against complacency as countries like Vietnam and Australia which once had the virus under control now battle a resurgence in infections.
New Zealand’s successful fight against COVID-19 has made the Pacific island nation of 5 million one of the safest places in the world right now.
New Zealanders have returned to normal life, but authorities are concerned that people were now refusing testing, not using the government contact tracing apps, and even ignoring basic hygiene rules.
“Achieving 100 days without community transmission is a significant milestone, however, as we all know, we can’t afford to be complacent,” Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said.
“We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand,” he said.
New Zealand has 23 active cases in managed isolation facilities, and 1,219 COVID-19 cases in all so far.
Vietnam, which went for three months without detecting any domestic transmission, is now racing to control a new outbreak in Danang.
Neighbouring Australia’s second-biggest city, Melbourne, has gone into a six week lockdown due to a surge in cases. The second wave of cases in Melbourne has been largely a result of lapses in quarantining.
“For countries like Australia and New Zealand the source of such outbreaks is likely to be from managed isolation and quarantine facilities because of the large numbers of people held there and the multiple shifts of staff involved in looking after them,” said Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health at the University of Otago.
There have been cases of returning New Zealanders sneaking out of quarantine, and other security slip ups.
New Zealand last week ramped up testing at quarantine facilities and clinics, and started work on technology to track people using Bluetooth technology.
Ardern kicked off her re-election campaign on Saturday calling it a ‘Covid election’.
But a resurgence of cases due to “Covid fatigue” could spark a backlash against her, and give the opposition a chance to work their way back into the election contest. (Repotring by Praveen Menon; Editing by Michael Perry)

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
New Zealand tightens gun laws further in response to mass shooting
World
Ukraine cancels visa requirement for Australia, New Zealand and some Arab states

Fire kills 7 coronavirus patients in India COVID-19 facility

Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
AP

Fire kills 7 coronavirus patients in India COVID-19 facility

  • The blaze at Hotel Swarna Palace in the city of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh state broke out at 5 a.m.
  • Fires are common in buildings in India because of poor safety standards with inadequate fire extinguishers
Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
AP

HYDERABAD, India: A fire killed seven coronavirus patients early Sunday at a southern Indian hotel being used as a COVID-19 facility, officials said, in the second such incident this month.
The blaze at Hotel Swarna Palace in the city of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh state broke out at 5 a.m. Rescue teams evacuated those trapped in the multistory building, said Senior police officer Srinivasulu, who uses only one name.
At least 22 people were brought to hospitals, he said.
The fire was brought under control but the smoke was still billowing out from the building, he said.
Srinivasulu said that an electrical short-circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and assured survivors of all possible support.
This the second fire incident at a COVID-19 facility in India this month. On Thursday, eight people were killed in a fire in the intensive care unit of a private COVID-19 designated hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat state.
Fires are common in buildings in India because of poor safety standards with inadequate fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and fire alarm systems.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Investigators find black boxes from Indian plane crash

Latest updates

New Zealand records 100 days without domestic virus case but warns against complacency
Fire kills 7 coronavirus patients in India COVID-19 facility
The NBA MVP finalists: Antetokounmpo, James and Harden
Booker’s 35 points lead surprising Suns past Heat 119-112
Brazil tops 100,000 virus deaths as global COVID-19 cases nears 20 million

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.