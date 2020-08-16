You are here

Thousands of Canadian government accounts hacked

The Canadian flag flies over the Canadian Rockies at the Canmore Nordic Center on February 7, 2019 in Canmore, Canada. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 August 2020
AFP

  • An investigation was launched by the government and the federal police to determine whether there were any breaches of privacy
TORONTO: Thousands of user accounts for online government services in Canada were recently hacked during cyberattacks, authorities said Saturday.
The attacks targeted the GCKey service, used by some 30 federal departments and Canada Revenue Agency accounts, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat explained in a press release.
The passwords and usernames of 9,041 GCKey account holders “were acquired fraudulently and used to try and access government services,” the authorities said.
All affected accounts have been canceled.
About 5,500 Canada Revenue Agency accounts were targeted in this and another attack, the authorities said, adding that access to these accounts has been suspended to protect taxpayer information.
An investigation was launched by the government and the federal police to determine whether there were any breaches of privacy and whether information was obtained from these accounts, the authorities said.
According to the CBC, a number of Canadians have reported since the beginning of August that their banking information associated with their Canada Revenue Agency accounts has been altered.
Payments related to the Canadian Emergency Benefit, a financial assistance package put in place by the government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, have also been issued in their names without their request.

New virus restrictions come in force in two Spanish regions

Updated 36 min 46 sec ago
AFP

New virus restrictions come in force in two Spanish regions

  • Visits in retirement homes will be limited, while smoking outdoors in public places is banned when a distance of two meters cannot be maintained
  • Spain has a population of 47 million and its infection rate of 110 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is higher than in other European countries
Updated 36 min 46 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: New restrictions to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, including the closure of discos and a partial ban on smoking outdoors, went into effect Sunday in two Spanish regions.
The small, northern wine-growing region of La Rioja and the southeastern region of Murcia are the first Spanish regions to implement a raft of new measures which Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa unveiled Friday to be enforced nationwide as the country battles a surge in the disease.
The measures include the closure of all discos, night clubs and dancing halls, while restaurants and bars are required to close by 1:00 am, with no new guests allowed in from midnight.
Visits in retirement homes will be limited, while smoking outdoors in public places is banned when a distance of two meters cannot be maintained.
The ban on smoking on the streets is already in place in two of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions, Galicia and the Canary Islands.
Spain’s remaining regional governments are expected to start implementing the new measures in the coming days.
The Basque Region, which neighbors La Rioja, plans to go a step further and will on Monday declare and “health emergency” which will allow it to impose greater restrictions on the size of public gatherings and establish selective confinement in areas where there is a high risk of transmission of the disease.
Nearly 29,000 people have died so far from COVID-19 in Spain, which declared a state of emergency between March 14 and June 21 that allowed the central government to impose restrictions nationwide.
With the state of emergency subsequently lifted, autonomy has been handed back to the regional authorities.
The health ministry has had to negotiate with them to impose the new measures on a nationwide basis.
Spain has a population of 47 million and its infection rate of 110 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is higher than in other European countries.

