Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio joins Zuhair Murad’s new initiative for Beirut

DUBAI: On Aug. 4, an explosion ripped through Beirut’s port area, killing over 150, injuring thousands and leaving 300,000 people homeless. Beirut’s fashion designers were also left reeling amid the devastation, with damaged or destroyed shops and studios.

Among the designers whose atelier was destroyed during the explosion was Zuhair Murad. The couturier not only lost his headquarters, but also 80% of his archives and all of his upcoming ready-to-wear and couture collections.

“I cannot express my sadness,” he said to Vogue Magazine following the catastrophe. “Everything vanished in one minute. Thank God we did not lose anyone. But you can’t imagine the damage.”

In response to the humanitarian needs of the people of Beirut, who have lost everything during the tragedy, the Ras Baalbek-born designer launched a new charity initiative to raise funds for Offrejoie, a politically and religiously independent Lebanese NGO.

Murad designed a shirt emblazoned with the text “Rise From the Ashes” on Represent, a platform where designers can represent a cause through t-shirts.

All profits from the t-shirt, which retails for $25.99, will go to relief efforts.

“Join me in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much during this devastating tragedy,” wrote Murad on Instagram. “100% of the profits from this limited edition T-shirt will support the relief efforts of @offre.joie, who is currently on Lebanese ground responding to the humanitarian needs of the people of Beirut.”

A handful of celebrities and clients of the designer have already made sure to get their shirts, including Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio who posted a picture of herself wearing the design to her 10.2 million Instagram followers.

“Join me and my dear friend @zuhairmuradofficial in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much in this devastating tragedy,” Ambrosio captioned the image.

Also sharing photographs of themselves modeling the shirt were American-Colombian actress Sofia Vergara and “Friends” star Courtney Cox.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor, who recently tied the knot wearing a Zuhair Murad wedding gown, also took part in the new charity campaign.

The Lebanese designer has dressed virtually every superstar one could think of, including Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Kerry Washington and more who have all donned his glamorous gowns. Perhaps we'll see them rocking the charitable t-shirt next.