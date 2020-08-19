You are here

  • Home
  • Iran coronavirus death toll tops 20,000

Iran coronavirus death toll tops 20,000

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from the outbreak in the Middle East. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jy866

Updated 19 August 2020
Reuters

Iran coronavirus death toll tops 20,000

  • Total coronavirus cases in Iran hit 350,279
Updated 19 August 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 20,000 on Wednesday with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV, as the number of total cases hit 350,279.
“The death toll has reached 20,125 ...With 2,444 new infections in the past 24 hours, the total number of cases has reached 350,279,” said Sima Sadat Lari.
Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from the outbreak in the Middle East.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Taliban deny US report of Iran bounty for attacks on Americans
World
UN crisis looms as US readies demand for Iran sanctions

US announces nearly $204 mln in additional humanitarian assistance for Iraq

Updated 15 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

US announces nearly $204 mln in additional humanitarian assistance for Iraq

  • “This assistance will provide critical shelter, essential health care, emergency food assistance," Pompeo said
Updated 15 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States is providing nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq, Iraqi refugees and communities hosting them.
“This assistance will provide critical shelter, essential health care, emergency food assistance, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services across Iraq. It will also improve access to civil documentation and legal services, the capacity of health care facilities and increase access to education and livelihoods opportunities,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Topics: US Iraq aid

Related

Business & Economy
Iraq, Chevron seen signing deal Wednesday - Iraqi foreign minister
Middle-East
Turkish strikes kill three Kurds in Iraq

Latest updates

US announces nearly $204 mln in additional humanitarian assistance for Iraq
Body of Sudanese teen migrant found on French shore
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Man drove into motorcyclists in German highway terror attack
UK court: Assad assets fair game in hijacking claim

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.