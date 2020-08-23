TWITTER POLL: Parents not so confident about return to school amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Children all over the world have been denied access to classrooms for the majority of the year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now many schools have been told to reopen in September and to start letting students return.

For many children it will provide a welcome relief to the isolation they have encountered through home schooling – but a lot of parents are less confident.

An Arab News Twitter Poll asked if people were comfortable sending their children back to school and nearly two-thirds said “no.”

The 61.2 percent of the 1,365 who voted was a stark contrast to the 38.8 percent who said they were fine with the idea.

#POLL: Will you be comfortable sending your children back to school when they re-open? — Arab News (@arabnews) August 21, 2020

But researchers in the UK found in 55,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients, only 0.8 percent were younger than 19. The research also found that children were half as likely to catch the disease and therefore less likely to pass it on according to a BBC report.

“Definitely children's should visit schools, but in safe atmosphere. Schools should provide safe atmosphere,” tweeted @aneeshkcalicut.

Well, frequent online studies may damage children's eyes. It puts lot of stress on their eyes, due to which cause eye strain, eye sight weakness. Definitely children's should visit schools, but in safe atmosphere. Schools should provide safe atmosphere. — ANISH K (@aneeshkcalicut) August 22, 2020

But there are still concerns.

“IF you can stop a kid kissing and liking whatever he want then i may think about it,” tweeted @Ahmed_4846