You are here

  • Home
  • TWITTER POLL: Parents not so confident about return to school amid coronavirus pandemic

TWITTER POLL: Parents not so confident about return to school amid coronavirus pandemic

For some the concern of their children's health is still very real. (FILE/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p9y9r

Updated 23 August 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: Parents not so confident about return to school amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Nearly two-thirds remain concerned about sending kids to school
  • Recent research revealed that children were a low risk
Updated 23 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Children all over the world have been denied access to classrooms for the majority of the year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now many schools have been told to reopen in September and to start letting students return.

For many children it will provide a welcome relief to the isolation they have encountered through home schooling – but a lot of parents are less confident.

An Arab News Twitter Poll asked if people were comfortable sending their children back to school and nearly two-thirds said “no.”

The 61.2 percent of the 1,365 who voted was a stark contrast to the 38.8 percent who said they were fine with the idea.

But researchers in the UK found in 55,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients, only 0.8 percent were younger than 19. The research also found that children were half as likely to catch the disease and therefore less likely to pass it on according to a BBC report.

“Definitely children's should visit schools, but in safe atmosphere. Schools should provide safe atmosphere,” tweeted @aneeshkcalicut.

But there are still concerns.

“IF you can stop a kid kissing and liking whatever he want then  i may think about it,” tweeted @Ahmed_4846

Topics: Twitter poll Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Offbeat
TWITTER POLL: UAE-Israeli deal met with mixed response
Offbeat
TWITTER POLL: Majority believes Hezbollah will be convicted of 2005 Hariri assassination

Splash! Coronavirus spawns portable pool fad in Spain

Updated 23 August 2020
AP

Splash! Coronavirus spawns portable pool fad in Spain

  • The coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for Spaniards
  • For many of those furloughed or out of business it has also meant less income and no way to afford a holiday
Updated 23 August 2020
AP

SEVILLE, Spain: As pretty much everywhere else, the coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for Spaniards. For many of those furloughed or out of business it has also meant less income and no way to afford a vacation to escape the sweltering temperatures of the Spanish summer.
Searching for a solution to keep cool, portable pools have become the newest fad, taking over backyards, terraces, communal patios and even the streets of Seville in the country’s south.
Sales of all portable pools, including the cheapest inflatable models, started this year as early as May, when Spain was still in the middle of a strict lockdown and few feared that their summer would mean they would be confined at home. By June, most models had sold out from shopping malls and online websites.
Javier Salcedo, a 44-year-old construction manager in Seville, decided to purchase a sturdy model, a quality pool with plastic walls, but had to find it in the second-hand market. In hindsight, he’s happy he didn’t wait anymore.
“It was easy to see,” he said. “Public pools or private clubs were closed and the rest of the plans for the summer were up in the air.”
But few own a private yard like Salcedo’s in Sevilla, where thermometers that often hit the 40 C (104 F) mark can see even higher temperatures during heat waves.
Isabel, a 30-year-old who raises four children in one of the Seville’s poorest neighborhoods, bought an inflatable pool especially to make the heat more bearable for a son who has Down syndrome.
“I have no other place to put it but in the street,” she said. “It’s horrible to live in these precarious circumstances.”
With more than 377,000 total infections for the new virus and close to 29,000 confirmed deaths, Spain is trying to contain one of Europe’s most severe coronavirus outbreaks. In two months since ending a strict lockdown, the country has recorded close to 132,000 new infections.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Spain

Related

Middle-East
Jordan faces full curfew in coronavirus hotspots
Corporate News
COVID-19 testing facility ready at Heathrow

Latest updates

Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel
Iran admits sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site
US-led coalition against Daesh transfers Taji base to Iraqi forces
Explosion heard north of Beirut, triggering panic among residents
Vast protest in Minsk keeps up pressure on Belarus president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.