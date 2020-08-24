You are here

German finance minister sees ‘no way back’ from EU joint debt

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. (AFP)
AFP

  • The Recovery Fund is a real step forward for Germany and for Europe, one we won’t go back on, says Olaf Scholz, German Finance Minister
BERLIN: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Sunday that the European Union’s recovery package financed by joint borrowing was a long-term measure rather than a short-term coronavirus crisis fix, contradicting Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“The Recovery Fund is a real step forward for Germany and for Europe, one we won’t go back on,” Scholz, who is also the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate to succeed Merkel in 2021 elections, told the Funke newspaper group.

Steps taken under the plan, including EU nations agreeing to jointly issue debt “represent fundamental changes, perhaps the biggest changes since the introduction of the euro” single currency around the turn of the millennium, Scholz said.

“These steps forward will inevitably lead to a debate about joint resources for the EU, something that’s a condition for an improved European Union that works better,” he added.

Long and intense debates were needed before the 27 EU countries reached agreement in July on their historic €750-billion ($885 billon) recovery scheme, more than half of which will be paid out as direct grants.

For the first time, leaders gave their green light to joint debt — an idea Germany had long rejected until the COVID-19 pandemic hobbled many European economies that had already spent a decade struggling to recover from the last financial crisis.

Scholz added that the way voting works at EU level should be reformed to make reaching decisions easier.

“The EU must be able to act collectively,” he said. “For that we need to have qualified majority voting in foreign and budgetary policy, rather than enforced unanimity.”

In European Council votes, a “qualified majority” is reached with 55 percent of countries, which must include member states representing 65 percent of the bloc’s 450-million-strong population.

Topics: Germany European Union

America faces back-to-school laptop shortage

  Educators nationwide worry that computer shortfalls will compound the inequities — and the headaches for students, families and teachers
SAN FRANCISCO: Schools across the United States are facing shortages and long delays, of up to several months, in getting this year’s most crucial back-to-school supplies: The laptops and other equipment needed for online learning, an Associated Press investigation has found.

The world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops, in some cases exacerbated by Trump administration sanctions on Chinese suppliers.

As the school year begins virtually in many places because of the coronavirus, educators nationwide worry that computer shortfalls will compound the inequities — and the headaches for students, families and teachers.

“This is going to be like asking an artist to paint a picture without paint. You can’t have a kid do distance learning without a computer,” said Tom Baumgarten, superintendent of the Morongo Unified School District in California’s Mojave Desert, where all 8,000 students qualify for free lunch and most need computers for distance learning.

Baumgarten ordered 5,000 HP laptops in July and was told they would arrive in time for the first day of school Aug. 26. The delivery date then changed to September, then October. The district has about 4,000 old laptops that can serve roughly half of students, but what about the rest, Baumgarten asks rhetorically. “I’m very concerned that I’m not going to be able to get everyone a computer.”

Chromebooks and other low-cost PCs are the computers of choice for most budget-strapped schools. The delays started in the spring and intensified because of high demand and disruptions of supply chains, the same reasons that toilet paper and other pandemic necessities flew off shelves a few months ago. Then came the Trump administration’s July 20 announcement targeting Chinese companies it says were implicated in forced labor or other human rights abuses. The Commerce Department imposed sanctions on 11 Chinese companies, including the manufacturer of multiple models of Lenovo laptops, which the company says will add several weeks to existing delays, according to a letter Lenovo sent to customers.

School districts are pleading with the Trump administration to resolve the issue, saying that distance learning without laptops will amount to no learning for some of the country’s most vulnerable students.

Topics: America laptops

