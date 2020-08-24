You are here

Hong Kong: first ‘proven’ case of COVID reinfection

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (AP)
Updated 24 August 2020
AFP

PARIS: Researchers in Hong Kong Monday identified what they said was the first confirmed case worldwide of COVID-19 reinfection, raising questions about the durability of immunity, whether acquired naturally or with a vaccine.
“Our study proves that immunity for COVID infection is not lifelong — in fact, reinfection can occur quite quickly,” said Kelvin Kai-Wang To, a microbiologist at Hong Kong University’s Faculty of Medicine and lead author of a forthcoming study that details the findings.
“COVID-19 patients should not assume after they recover that they won’t get infected again,” he told AFP in an interview.
Even people who have shaken off the virus should practice social distancing, wear masks and practice hand washing, he advised.
They should also get tested if suspect symptoms appear.
The case came to light when a 33-year old resident of Hong Kong passed through mandatory screening earlier this month at the Hong Kong airport on his way back from Europe. The so-called PCR swab test was positive.
This came as a surprise because the man had contracted — and recovered from — a COVID infection four-and-a-half months earlier, and was assumed to have immunity, especially after such a brief time since the infection.
To find out whether he had suffered a relapse or had been infected anew, To and his team sequenced the two virus strains and compared their genomes, or genetic coding.
The two viral signatures were “completely different,” and belonged to different coronavirus lineages, or clades.
The first closely resembled strains collected in March and April, and the second strain matched the virus found in Europe — where the patient had just been visiting — in July and August.
“The virus mutates all the time,” said To. “It is very unlikely that the patient would have gotten the second virus during the first infection.”
The fact that a blood sample — taken shortly after the positive test at the airport — showed no antibodies is a further indication that the second virus had not been lingering unnoticed for months.
“This is certainly stronger evidence of reinfection than some of the previous reports because it uses the genome sequence of the virus to separate the two infections,” said Jeffrey Barret, a senior scientific consultant for the COVID-19 Genome Project at the Welcome Sanger Institute, commenting on the study.

Up to now, there have been many cases of suspected re-infection, but none were able to rule out the possibility that the virus has remained latent and reemerged after weeks or months.
But experts differed as to how alarmed the world should be by the new findings, which will be published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.
“This is a worrying finding for two reasons,” said David Strain, a clinical senior lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School.
“It suggests that previous infections are not protective. It also raises the possibility that vaccinations may not provide the hope that we have been waiting for.”
If antibodies don’t provide lasting protection, “we will need to revert to a strategy of viral near-elimination in order to return to a normal life,” he added.
In the same vein, To said that scientists developing vaccines should look not just at the immune response, but at the duration of protection from infection.
But other researchers suggested that the case uncovered was far more likely to be extremely rare.
“It is to be expected that the virus will naturally mutate over time,” said microbiologist Brendan Wren of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
“This is a very rare example of re-infection and it should not negate the global drive to develop COVID-19 vaccines.”
Barrett agreed.
“This may be very rare, and it may be that second infections — when they do occur — are not serious,” he said.
Indeed, the reinfection of the Hong Kong patient was complete asymptomatic.
But this could also mean that such an outcome may be more common than suspected, said To.
“People don’t get tested all the time after they recover, especially if they have no symptoms,” he said by phone.

Rohingya repatriation talks reach stalemate

Rohingya people walk back to their house after collecting relief material in Kutupalong refugee camp, in Ukhia on August 24, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 32 min 31 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Rohingya repatriation talks reach stalemate

Updated 32 min 31 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Efforts to repatriate almost a million Rohingya refugees to Myanmar have reached a stalemate due to the country’s reluctance to restart talks, according to officials in Bangladesh.
Hundreds of thousands from the Muslim minority group fled a military “clearance operation” in Myanmar’s Rakhine state in 2017, crossing over to Bangladesh in fear of their lives.
Bangladesh has been struggling with the strain the refugees have placed on the economy, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating the crisis, but previous attempts to repatriate the Rohingya failed to attract takers.
“It seems that Myanmar is not interested in holding talks on repatriation issues,” Delwar Hossain, director general of the Myanmar wing at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News. “We write to them regularly to resume the talks. Sometimes they reply, sometimes they don’t. It’s becoming difficult to bring them to the discussion table.”
Myanmar said its Rakhine operation was in retaliation to attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents.
Its crackdown led to the mass migration of Rohingya, with horrifying tales of torture and persecution emerging in the days that followed which the UN later described as “genocidal intent.”
Some walked, while others swam across the Naf river to reach Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District (CBD) — the closest area bordering Rakhine — joining more than 200,000 Rohingya who had fled violence in previous years and were already housed there.
The CBD, known as the world’s largest refugee camp, stretches across 5,800 acres of land and is home to nearly a million Rohingya refugees who are desperately hoping to be resettled elsewhere.
Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a deal in Nov. 2017 for the phased repatriation of all Rohingya back to Rakhine — starting from Jan. 2018 — with the two countries forming a joint working group (JWG) a month later to take the process forward.
The two repatriation attempts, in Nov. 2018 and Aug. 2019, failed after none of the refugees wanted to return to Rakhine, fearing persecution and torture at the hands of the regime.
“Our demands were very specific,” Syed Ullah, former secretary general of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, told Arab News. “We wanted citizenship rights, freedom of movement and restatement in our original places. Once these issues are addressed properly, we want to return to our homeland without any delay.”

FASTFACT

Refugees fled Myanmar military crackdown.

The group’s last meeting was held in Naypyitaw in May 2019.
Hossain said that, despite a letter sent to Myanmar two weeks ago, Bangladesh had yet to receive a response on a new date to restart the talks.
“The JWG meeting was scheduled to take place in Dhaka in February. Now, there is little chance to hold talks this year with the Myanmar government citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason,” he added.
Myanmar had asked to “screen” a list of Rohingya refugees as a precondition to talks before bringing them back to Rakhine, but Hossain said these were “excuses” to stall the process.
“It took around 30 months for Myanmar to verify the list of 30,000 refugees and they deducted around 40 percent names from that list, saying that they were not found in Myanmar government’s database. I don’t understand when and how we can start the repatriation process in such a scenario.”
As of July this year, the UNHCR and Bangladesh registered 860,494 Rohingya refugees at the CBD’s 34 camps.
The UNHCR suggested that Myanmar carry out a “more inclusive and transparent verification” of the Rohingya refugees and set up a tripartite process to bring Myanmar, Bangladesh and the UNHCR together and enhance coordination on repatriation.
“The UNHCR has made specific proposals to Myanmar that could help move things forward, which include resuming and enhancing dialogue between the Myanmar authorities and the Rohingya refugees as well as other measures that will help inspire trust among the refugees ... and comprehensively implementing the Rakhine Advisory Commission recommendations,” Mostafa Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, the UNHCR’s spokesman in Dhaka, told Arab News.
But the Rohingya said they would rather live in the 12 feet by 8 feet plastic and cloth makeshift tents until a sustainable solution was devised for their repatriation.
“It’s been three years since we were ousted from our homeland,” Mohammad Nur, a refugee in Kutupalang camp, told Arab News. “If we receive a guarantee regarding the citizenship issue, we will go back immediately. Otherwise, what can I do after repatriation?”
Another member of the Rohingya living in the same camp said that refugee life had hampered his children’s education and was an “irreparable” loss.
“It’s not our country,” Abdur Rahman, a 47-year-old father of four who is dependent on relief aid for survival, told Arab News. “How long can people survive with this refugee status? We want to return home with full rights and freedom of movement.”
Bangladeshi authorities said that while Dhaka was “doing everything in its capacity” to help the Rohingya, it was time the world focused more on “moral diplomacy” rather than “economic diplomacy” for a sustainable solution to the crisis.
“Asian giants like China, Japan and India, who are moving forward with huge investments in Myanmar, should play a more effective role to create a conducive environment in trouble-torn Rakhine for the repatriation,” Shomsher Mobin Chowdhury, former foreign secretary of Bangladesh, said. “Otherwise, it would be tough to find a solution to this crisis. Neighboring countries are focusing more on their own interests and bilateral relations with Myanmar and applying veto in the UN meetings regarding any stern decision against Myanmar which has prolonged the Rohingya crisis.”

Topics: Rohingya Rohingya Mulims Myanmar

