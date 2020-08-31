You are here

  • Home
  • Trump told Abe he was Japan’s greatest prime minister, White House says

Trump told Abe he was Japan’s greatest prime minister, White House says

The two men spoke at length, and Trump told Abe he had done a “fantastic job.” (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4zs2k

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Trump told Abe he was Japan’s greatest prime minister, White House says

  • The two men said the relationship between their two countries was stronger than it has ever been
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

US President Donald Trump called Shinzo Abe the greatest prime minister in Japanese history during a call between the two leaders, a White House spokesman said, days after the Japanese premier said he was stepping down for health reasons.
The two men spoke at length, and Trump told Abe he had done a “fantastic job” and that the relationship between their two countries was stronger than it has ever been, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
“The President called Prime Minister Abe the greatest prime minister in Japan’s history,” Deere said.

Topics: Donald Trump Shinzo Abe US Japan

Related

World
How the world reacted to resignation of Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe
World
Japan PM Abe to resign over health: lawmakers

Three die in boat fire as new migrant tragedy takes hold in Mediterranean

Updated 31 August 2020
Arab News

Three die in boat fire as new migrant tragedy takes hold in Mediterranean

  • 350 migrants rescued by MV Louise Michel transferred to the humanitarian rescue boat Sea-Watch 4
Updated 31 August 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Three migrants seeking refuge in Europe died on Sunday when a fire broke out on their boat just off the southern coast of Italy.

Another five refugees were injured in the fire, and taken to hospital in the Italian port city of Crotone.

The number of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean into Europe this year has almost doubled compared with last year, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR — up 91 percent to more than 14,000 from January to July.

There is a growing crisis on the Italian island of Lampedusa, where a fishing boat carrying nearly 370 migrants from North Africa landed early on Sunday. 

About 30 other small boats carrying about 500 migrants, mostly from the Tunisian coast, had already reached the island since Friday.

“Lampedusa can no longer cope with this situation,” Mayor Toto Martello said. 

“Either the government takes immediate decisions or the whole island will go on strike. We can’t manage the emergency and the situation is now really unsustainable.”

The migrants who landed on Sunday had temperature checks for coronavirus before they were taken to an emergency reception center on the island that now houses about 1,160 people, 10 times its maximum capacity.

“If a fishing boat of this size with hundreds of people arrives here and nobody notices it, it means that there are no controls in the Mediterranean,” Martello said. 

“But what are the military vessels doing? We are not at war, why not use them for security interventions at sea and to transfer migrants?”

Meanwhile, the 150 remaining migrants on the rescue ship Louise Michel, which is funded by the British street artist Banksy, were transferred early on Sunday to the humanitarian rescue boat Sea-Watch 4.

The Louise Michel issued distress calls on Saturday as it drifted at sea. The Sea-Watch 4 now has about 350 people on board and is looking for a port.

 

Topics: Lapedusa Mediterranean sea Migrant crisis MV Louise Michel

Latest updates

Trump told Abe he was Japan’s greatest prime minister, White House says
Fate of Jeddah rivals still unclear at either end of the SPL table
Three die in boat fire as new migrant tragedy takes hold in Mediterranean
‘Fanning the flames’: Democrats accuse Trump of stoking violence
What We Are Reading Today: Magazines and the Making of America

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.