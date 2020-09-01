You are here

  Number of coronavirus cases continues to decline in Saudi Arabia

Number of coronavirus cases continues to decline in Saudi Arabia

A Saudi man wearing a protective mask walks in front of the Danube supermarket on Al-Takhassusi Street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 01, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Number of coronavirus cases continues to decline in Saudi Arabia

  • Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly tweeted on Monday night about the decline in numbers
  • According to statistics, 43 percent of the new cases are females and 57 percent males
Updated 12 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia continues to witness a decline in the number of daily coronavirus cases.
On Tuesday, only 898 cases were recorded. The total number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is 21,227 and the number of critical cases is 1,519.
Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly tweeted on Monday night about the decline in numbers.
He said: “Praise be to Allah, for it is the third day in a row that the new daily recorded cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom has decreased to less than 1,000.”
Al-Aly vowed to fight the pandemic using all means available.
With 718 new recoveries, the total number of people having recovered from COVID-19 has reached
291,514. The Kingdom recorded 32 new fatalities raising the death toll to 3,929.
According to statistics, 43 percent of the new cases are females and 57 percent males. Only 9 percent are children.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Updated 01 September 2020
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

  • The Houthi drone was targeting civilian areas in the southern region
Updated 01 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: A Houthi drone targeting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia’s southern region was shot down by the Arab coalition, state news agency SPA reported citing Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki.
Houthis launched the armed drone on Aug. 30, 2020 toward Abha airport, but was also intercepted and destroyed, the Arab coalition said.  
Although some shrapnel fell on the airport as the drone was destroyed, no injuries were reported, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki added.

Topics: Arab Coalition Houthis

