Number of coronavirus cases continues to decline in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia continues to witness a decline in the number of daily coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, only 898 cases were recorded. The total number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is 21,227 and the number of critical cases is 1,519.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly tweeted on Monday night about the decline in numbers.

He said: “Praise be to Allah, for it is the third day in a row that the new daily recorded cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom has decreased to less than 1,000.”

Al-Aly vowed to fight the pandemic using all means available.

With 718 new recoveries, the total number of people having recovered from COVID-19 has reached

291,514. The Kingdom recorded 32 new fatalities raising the death toll to 3,929.

According to statistics, 43 percent of the new cases are females and 57 percent males. Only 9 percent are children.