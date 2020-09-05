You are here

  'Severe' punishment for North Korean officials after typhoon casualties

‘Severe’ punishment for North Korean officials after typhoon casualties

A man steps over a fallen tree as a typhoon passes by in Pyongyang on August 27, 2020. (AFP file photo)
AFP

  • Typhoon Maysak brought heavy downpours across the country earlier this week
  • Punishing local officials a ‘way for the North Korean leadership to avoid blame’ for the casualties
SEOUL: North Korea has pledged severe punishment for local officials it says failed to protect residents from a typhoon which caused a “serious incident” with dozens of casualties, the ruling party’s newspaper reported.
Typhoon Maysak brought heavy downpours across the country earlier this week, with footage showing a street inundated with water in the eastern port town of Wonsan, Kangwon province.
Saturday’s Rodong Sinmun, an official newspaper, reported that leaders had decided to punish “irresponsible” city and provincial officials for causing “a serious incident involving dozens of casualties.”
The report did not say how many were injured, missing or dead.
The officials failed to “immediately organize a project to thoroughly identify properties at risk and evacuate all residents” despite being ordered by the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea headed by leader Kim Jong Un, it added.
“A decision was made to impose severe party, administrative, and legal punishment to those responsible for the casualties.”
Maysak also hit the South, killing at least two people. More than 2,200 people were evacuated to temporary shelters in the southern city of Busan.
Natural disasters tend to have a greater impact in the North due to its creaking infrastructure, and the country is vulnerable to flooding as many mountains and hills have long been deforested.
Punishing the local officials is a “way for the North Korean leadership to avoid blame” for the casualties, Ahn Chan-il, a defector turned researcher based in Seoul, said.
“They are sending out a message that Kim Jong Un never does anything wrong, but damages occur only because those who work for him fail to follow his order.”

Topics: North Korea

India becomes third country to pass four million coronavirus cases

  • The 86,432 new coronavirus cases take India to 4,023,179 infections
  • Pandemic is now spreading through rural areas which have poor health facilities
NEW DELHI: India has become the world’s third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge in cases on Saturday as the crisis shows no sign of peaking.
The 86,432 new cases took India to 4,023,179 infections, third behind the United States which has more than 6.3 million and just trailing Brazil on 4.1 million.
While the government has eased restrictions in a bid to revive the economy, India now has the world’s fastest growing number of cases at more than 80,000 a day and the highest daily death toll at more than 1,000.
The country’s caseload has gone from three to four million in just 13 days, faster than the United States and Brazil.
The pandemic is now spreading through rural areas which have poor health facilities but is also resurging in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai.
Maharashtra state, which includes Mumbai, has been at the center of the crisis in India since a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. It still accounts for nearly a quarter of the new daily cases across the country of 1.3 billion.
Shamika Ravi, an economics professor and former government adviser who has closely followed pandemic trends in India, said that India is “nowhere close” to a peak and Maharashtra must become the “focus” of the campaign against the coronavirus.
“There is no controlling Covid-19 in India without controlling the outbreak in Maharashtra,” she said on Twitter.
“Given its economic significance, Maharashtra will continue to influence the spread of infection elsewhere in the country.”

Topics: India Coronavirus

