Saudi rights body empowers women, youth through partnerships, workshops

The two organizations will work to promote human rights through the empowerment of women. (SPA)
The two organizations will work to promote human rights through the empowerment of women. (SPA)
Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

  • People with special needs, along with women and children, will be supported in accordance with international agreements and standards
JEDDAH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the charitable group Alwaleed Philanthropies will work to promote human rights through the empowerment of women and youth following a partnership agreement between the two organizations.

Under the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) signed by Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, head of the HRC, and Princess Lamia bint Majid, secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies, people with special needs, along with women and children, will be supported in accordance with international agreements and standards.

Support will also be directed at women who have suffered psychologically, socially or economically in the Kingdom as part of the foundations’ initiative, which also includes training lawyers of the Waeya program in partnership with the UN.

Al-Awwad said that the commission hopes to have partnerships with all agencies involved in protecting human rights, and praised the Alwaleed Philanthropies’ efforts in humanitarian services.

“This MoC is one of the bases of the foundation regarding the empowerment of women and youth and the development of societies. We need to work together to support the empowerment of women in the Kingdom, and to address all the challenges they face in economic and social development, as well as reduce violence and the oppression of young and special-need people’s rights,” said Princess Lamia.

Meanwhile, the HRC has highlighted the important role that civil society institutions have in protecting human rights by expanding their capacity to deal with international UN human rights’ mechanisms in line with the sustainable development goals, the Saudi Vision 2030 and their role during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20.

This came during Al-Awwad’s inauguration of a training workshop, titled “Promoting the capacities of the civil society institutions in dealing with UN international human rights mechanisms,” held by HRC as part of a technical cooperation program with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The workshop’s first day of sessions will focus on the international human rights system and the role of civil society institutions in protecting and promoting human rights. An overview of the recommendations and remarks elaborated by UN mechanisms to the Kingdom will also be offered.

On the second day, sessions will discuss the role of civil society during the Kingdom’s G20 presidency and the activation of its role in the human rights work in line with the sustainable development goals and the Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Awwad said that protecting human rights is a religious and national duty, and efforts should be combined in order to develop and encourage those rights and respect fundamental freedoms.

Cooperating with the relevant authorities is a central pillar for work in the area of human rights, he added.
 

Experts discuss ways to protect Saudi Arabia’s heritage

SPA

RIYADH: Jasir Al-Herbish, CEO of the Saudi Heritage Commission, met recently with hobbyists and amateurs involved in the Kingdom’s heritage.
The virtual meeting was attended by 160 people from across the Kingdom and the national heritage directors of the Kingdom’s regions.
Al-Herbish gave his thanks to those who took part in the meeting, which was part of a series of discussions with people who are interested, concerned and specialized in heritage.
He said that they are the foundation the commission depends on in order to raise awareness about the national, cultural and economic value of heritage. He added that the commission relies on participants to raise awareness of heritage.
During the meeting, Al-Herbish gave information about the commission, including its goals and mission in light of the Ministry of Culture’s strategy.
He also addressed the amateurs and hobbyist’s role in promoting, introducing and preserving heritage, and discussed the commission’s role in supporting and developing these activities.

