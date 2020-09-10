You are here

  Dutch to compensate survivor of 2015 Iraq air strike

Dutch to compensate survivor of 2015 Iraq air strike

The ministry wanted to compensate Razzo for the “enormous human suffering that was inflicted on him and the material damage he suffered.” (File/AFP)
  • He will receive nearly one million euros in compensation
  • The payment did not mean that the Netherlands accepted responsibility for the incident
THE HAGUE: the Netherlands will pay compensation to a civilian survivor of a 2015 air strike on Iraq by Dutch forces fighting the Daesh militant group, the defense ministry said.
Basim Razzo, who lost his wife, daughter, brother and nephew in the attack by Dutch F-16s in Mosul in September 2015, will receive nearly one million euros, Dutch broadcaster NOS said.
Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten said in a letter sent to parliament late on Tuesday that she had decided “to proceed with a voluntary offer of compensation for humanitarian reasons.”
The ministry wanted to compensate Razzo for the “enormous human suffering that was inflicted on him and the material damage he suffered,” she said.
The payment did not mean that the Netherlands accepted responsibility for the incident, said Bijleveld-Schouten, adding that there had not been any “illegal use of force.”
The letter did not reveal the amount of compensation, partly at Razzo’s demand, she added.
The Dutch military said it had bombed a house were Daesh extremists were believed to be located but later said that the information had been incorrect and that it was a civilian dwelling.
Dozens of Iraqi civilians are seeking compensation in a separate case against the Netherlands over an air strike in Hawija in 2015 in which 70 people were killed.

Topics: Netherlands Iraq Daesh

EU must consider ‘severe’ sanctions on Turkey, Greece says

Updated 46 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

EU must consider ‘severe’ sanctions on Turkey, Greece says

  • EU leaders will hold a special summit on Sept. 24-25 to discuss how to resolve the crisis between Cyprus and Turkey
Updated 46 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders should impose “severe” economic sanctions on Turkey for a limited time if Ankara does not remove its military vessels and gas drilling ships from waters off Cyprus, Greece’s deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.
“The sanctions should put this pressure, to be severe, for a limited time, but severe, in order to send the message that Europe is here to negotiate but is also here to defend its values,” Miltiadis Varvitsiotis told the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee.
EU leaders will hold a special summit on Sept. 24-25 to discuss how to resolve the crisis between Cyprus and Turkey over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Topics: European Union EU-Turkey sanctions

